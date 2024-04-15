Ammonia Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Forecast 2024-2032

Ammonia Market

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Ammonia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ammonia market outlook. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global ammonia market size reached US$ 79.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 120.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% during 2024-2032.

Ammonia, a compound with the formula NH3, plays a critical role across various industrial sectors due to its unique chemical and physical properties. This colorless gas is known for its pungent odor and is highly soluble in water, forming a corrosive solution, which is a key characteristic leveraged in several applications. At room temperature, it exists as a gas, but it can be compressed into a liquid form under pressure, making it easier to transport and store. In its working mechanism, ammonia acts as a refrigerant in cooling systems, capitalizing on its capacity to absorb substantial amounts of heat from its surroundings. This property is fundamental in large-scale industrial refrigeration, particularly in the food and beverage sector. Furthermore, its alkaline nature and ability to neutralize acids make it indispensable in the production of fertilizers, where it serves as a direct source of nitrogen—a crucial nutrient for plant growth.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by its pivotal role in the agricultural sector as a high-nitrogen fertilizer, crucial for enhancing crop productivity to feed the expanding global population. In line with this, the growing emphasis on efficient and environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions is also bolstering the market, as ammonia's properties make it an ideal refrigerant. Moreover, the consistent demand for ammonia in the chemical industry for the production of various nitrogen-based compounds is acting as a key growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the rise in renewable energy projects recognizing ammonia as a potential hydrogen carrier and storage medium is contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced production technologies that promise more sustainable and efficient ammonia synthesis is creating significant opportunities for market growth. Also, the increasing use of ammonia in water treatment processes and pollution control measures by the construction sector is positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

• Achema AB

• BASF SE

• CF Industries Holdings Inc.

• Koch Industries Inc.

• Linde plc

• Nutrien Ltd

• OCI N.V.

• Orica Limited

• PJSC Togliattiazot

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Yara International ASA

Ammonia Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, physical form, application, and end use industry.

Breakup by Physical Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Gas

Breakup by Application:

• MAP and DAP

• Urea

• Nitric Acid

• Ammonium Sulfate

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Agrochemical

• Industrial Chemical

• Mining

• Pharmaceutical

• Textiles

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

