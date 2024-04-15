Pavegen and World Future Energy Summit Announce Mangrove Planting Drive to support UAE’s 2030 Goal
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavegen - the pioneer of a technology that generates renewable energy from human footsteps - is stepping into the spotlight at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi from 16-18 April 2024. In collaboration with RX Middle East, organisers of the World Future Energy Summit, the onsite installation is set to highlight the importance of sustainable development and environmental conservation in the fight against climate change.
As attendees walk over Pavegen’s tiles, their movements are converted into energy. The energy is used to illuminate LED lights, with a display providing real-time feedback on the real amount of energy generated. For this edition of the World Future Energy Summit, the footsteps and subsequent energy produced will be tied to an environmental cause - planting mangrove trees in the UAE. This will provide a tangible sense of the impact of each participant’s contribution.
The mangrove planting initiative is part of the UAE’s Climate Change Strategy with a goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030 to achieve climate neutrality. Mangroves are critically important to many tropical and sub-tropical ecosystems, providing habitat for thousands of species, stabilising shorelines, preventing erosion, and protecting land from waves and storms. Their unique ability to absorb and capture carbon makes them a vital component in the fight against climate change.
Moreover, the installation serves an educational purpose, informing participants about the significance of mangrove forests and the role of renewable, off-grid kinetic energy in promoting sustainability. As the event progresses and energy milestones are reached, the installation celebrates these achievements, further engaging attendees and emphasising the importance of collective action in environmental conservation.
The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar, is a key event for future energy and sustainability, attracting over 30,000 visitors from around the world. It serves as an accelerator for the transition to clean energy, uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and startups to collaborate towards a greener tomorrow.
Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are excited to be working with Pavegen on delivering the Mangrove Planting initiative, which aligns with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development. Every step counts, so I urge our visitors to take part in this unique opportunity and see first-hand how innovation and technology are coming together to drive environmental change.”
Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO of Pavegen, said: “Joining forces with RX Middle East to support the UAE’s mangrove planting initiative is a milestone for Pavegen. It brings our vision to life, showing the world how innovative energy solutions can directly support crucial environmental efforts. Our installation is more than a technological demonstration - it’s a call to action, inviting everyone to take a step towards improving our planet’s future.”
This initiative is part of Pavegen’s broader mission to blend technological innovation with environmental stewardship, offering solutions that empower communities and promote sustainability. By focusing on smart energy generation and ecosystem conservation, Pavegen is paving the way towards a more sustainable future.
Laurence Kemball-Cook will be speaking at the Summit on 18 April about how he believes harnessing energy from human movement and public engagement in sustainability is key to achieving a low carbon future in smart cities.
Nour Ibrahim
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971 544250187
email us here