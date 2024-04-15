Germany Warehousing and Cold Storage Market Thriving at 5.95% CAGR - Poised for $5 Billion Revenue Surge by 2030
German warehouse uptake plummets in major cities during H1 2023, with Berlin leading the decline at 85%, leaving experts pondering: Where's the growth headed?
Germany's warehousing market is expected to surge by $5 billion by 2030, driven by e-commerce and cold chain expansion.
Germany's warehousing market is expected to surge 5.95% annually by 2030, fueled by e-commerce and cold chain growth.”HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germany's warehousing and cold storage sectors lead Europe's logistics domain with their robust infrastructure and superior facilities. This position is fortified by its strategic central European location, advanced technology, and expansive warehouse capacity, surpassing many counterparts in scale and quality.
— Meetu Bhasin
Looking ahead, the Germany warehousing market is poised for significant growth. Forecasts from Makreo Research project a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95% until 2030. This optimistic outlook is supported by strategic adaptations within the industry.
Growth Opportunities in Germany's Booming Warehousing Market
Download your free sample report today!
Germany Warehousing and Cold Storage Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)
Since 2020, the Germany warehousing industry has adeptly managed disruptions in global supply chains, expanding reliance on specialized storage solutions like cold storage and general warehousing facilities. Germany's robust infrastructure, with a highway network density double the EU average, plays a pivotal role in this sector's support. Significant investments are ongoing, with plans to invest €264 billion by 2030 to enhance roads, bridges, railways, and waterways, further solidifying Germany's role as a crucial logistics hub in Europe and enhancing its attractiveness for businesses targeting the local market and broader European destinations.
■ Post-Pandemic Adjustment: Downturn in Germany's Industrial and Logistics Market
Germany's logistics market slumped by 35% in 2023 due to weak e-commerce demand. Frankfurt, a key hub, saw a 25% drop in warehouse space uptake in the first half of 2023.
■ Expansion Projects in Logistics Centers:
► Bochum Expansion by Nagel-Group:
• Nagel-Group boosts Bochum refrigerated logistics center, adding 20,000 pallet spaces by mid-2022.
• Expansion increases Bochum site capacity to over 50,000 pallet spaces, catering to Germany's growing cold storage market.
• Led by Kappel Gruppe, investment underscores Germany's dynamic industrial and logistics sector.
► New Cold’s New Facilities:
• New Cold enters Germany's cold storage market with a towering 37-meter automated facility.
• This site also includes three conventional cold stores, spanning a total area of 129 x 66 meters (423.2 x 216.5 feet).
► Expansion in Rheine by the New Cold:
• In Rheine, New Cold has broadened its operations with a new automated warehouse facility.
• The facility covers 8,000 square meters and adds more than 30,000 pallet positions to New Cold’s capacity.
■ Rising Rents in Germany's Key Logistics Regions
Germany's Industrial and Logistics Market Faces Rent Surges Amid Space Shortage
Germany's key logistics hubs, including Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich, have seen a rise in prime warehouse rents exceeding 5,000 square meters. This increase is driven by heightened demand and limited supply. These hubs play a vital role in the country's domestic and international trade, facilitating supply chain operations.
• Growing demand for logistics services has led to a shortage of warehouse space in key hubs, driving up rents as businesses compete for strategic positions.
• Rising construction costs, including materials and labor, are passed on to tenants through increased rents for warehousing facilities.
► Developments in Manufacturing and Retail Sectors in Germany
• Germany's e-commerce expansion is driving significant growth in the logistics sector, with companies investing in advanced warehousing facilities to meet increasing demand for swift delivery.
• The resilience of Germany's manufacturing sector, particularly in the production of frozen and pharmaceutical goods, coupled with its renowned automobile industry, contributes to the strength of the country's industrial and logistics market.
• The close interplay between retail and manufacturing sectors in Germany enhances the efficiency and adaptability of its logistics network, enabling the country to navigate global uncertainties effectively.
• Germany's cold storage market is flourishing, catering to the needs of various industries, including food and pharmaceuticals, with specialized storage solutions.
• The temperature-controlled market in Germany is expanding to accommodate the growing demand for precise storage conditions, reflecting the country's commitment to providing advanced logistics infrastructure.
■ Germany's Cold Chain Infrastructure: A Powerhouse in Europe
Germany's warehouse and cold storage market is a key player in the booming Global Warehousing and Cold Storage Market, driven by both a strong domestic agricultural sector and its role as a central European trade hub. Global logistics giants like Lineage, DHL, and Maersk are investing heavily, expanding Germany's logistics infrastructure and solidifying its position within the global market. With its strategic location, Germany is crucial for the cold storage market, especially as Europe's leading importer of frozen vegetables and a key food supplier to the UK.
■ Germany Warehousing Market Research Overview
Makreo Research presents a comprehensive report, "Germany Warehousing and Cold Storage Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)", highlighting significant growth prospects from 2018 to 2030. This synopsis provides a concise overview of revenue trends, aiding strategic decision-making for stakeholders. With a focus on key players, including financial performance and industry presence, the report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, mergers, acquisitions, and funding trends. Aimed at industry professionals, it facilitates a deep understanding of this rapidly evolving sector.
■ Key Areas Discussed in the Report:
Warehouses Demand and Supply by Major Cities
Warehousing Sector Revenue and Forecast
► Germany Warehousing Market Segmentation
• By Type of Warehouses
• General
• Specialized
• Cold Chain
• By Cities
• Dusseldorf
• Hamburg
• Berlin
• Stuttgart
• By Sectors
• Retail
• E-commerce
• Pharmaceuticals
► Competitive Landscape
• Mergers/Acquisitions/Investments
• Company Profiles
► Companies Covered
• Dachser Group SE & Co. KG
• Rhenus AG & Co. KG
• DHL Group
• DB Schenker
• BITO-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH
• Warehouses De Pauw
• NV (WDP)
• Everstox GmbH
• Scholz Fulfillment GmbH & Co. KG
• Byrd Technologies GmbH
• Aramex Group
Key Questions Answered:
• What's the size & growth trend of Germany's warehouse & cold chain market from 2018 to2030?
• How's revenue divided among generalized, specialized, and cold Chain warehouse structures?
• Who are key players in Germany's Warehousing & Cold Chain Market, their profiles, market share, and strategies?
• What opportunities exist for stakeholders in the evolving market landscape?
Related Reports:
Sweden Warehousing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)
Don't miss out! Get your Full Report Now.
Saurabh Adsule
Makreo Research and Consulting
+91 96196 99069
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other