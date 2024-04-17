Doctors call for “usable” information in medical DX

Nikkei Research survey shows doctors rate larger pharma companies higher in medical information DX

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a survey conducted by Nikkei Research in November 2023, the companies that doctors rated highly in terms of "DX for medical information" included Pfizer, which was selected by 5.8% of respondents, and Takeda Pharmaceutical, selected by 4.9%. These two companies were among the six companies selected by over 3% of respondents. The survey also showed that larger pharmaceutical companies with a range of medical departments tended to rank higher in doctors' evaluations.

When asked about the key factors in evaluating medical information DX initiatives, a majority of doctors cited the quality and quantity of information as most important. This included providing the most up-to-date information, and the most relevant information. Additionally, doctors emphasized the importance of companies being able to respond to their needs and make improvements, as well as ensuring digital compliance.

When asked about the challenges associated with the advancement of DX, doctors expressed concerns about patient data protection and introduction costs. Many also called for greater collaboration between frontline medical personnel and the pharmaceutical industry to improve DX initiatives. With the medical profession facing manpower shortages, doctors are beginning to see DX as a something that directly impacts the ability to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

