Coolset launches CSRD compliance software for mid-market companies
Coolset's sustainability software simplifies the process of preparation, reporting, and auditing, enabling businesses to seamlessly navigate upcoming mandates.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolset announces the launch of its sustainability compliance management solution, specifically designed for mid-market companies grappling with the complexities of global sustainability regulations. Starting with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the software simplifies the process of preparation, reporting, and auditing, enabling businesses to seamlessly navigate an array of upcoming international sustainability mandates with built-in workflow automations.
This launch comes at a critical time: From 2025, nearly 50.000 EU companies will have to report on the CSRD - the world’s newest and most elaborate ESG framework yet. At the same time, markets are signaling a strong shift in consumer behavior: environmental awareness is at an all-time high and corporate sustainability is increasingly driving more sustainable purchasing decisions.
“The CSRD sets a new benchmark for sustainability reporting within the EU, demanding more detailed, accurate, and standardized disclosures from companies. With over 1.300 ESG datapoints to be reported on, we’re expecting companies to save months on their sustainability statements compared to managing these reports in Excel.” – Konstantinos Kouzelis, Coolset CEO
The product is the result of extensive research and collaboration with sustainability experts, regulatory bodies, and European mid-market businesses. It's designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and fully equipped to meet the needs of these companies, whether they’re just starting their sustainability journey or looking to take their existing practices to the next level.
What companies can expect –
• Comprehensive data management: A single source of truth to seamlessly generate, collect, manage, and report your ESG data in alignment with the latest regulatory requirements.
• Automated reporting: Saving time and reducing errors with automated data collection and reporting features, ensuring sustainability reports get delivered on time and accurately.
• Audit-ready exports: Next to providing an automated audit-trail of the reporting process, Coolset ensures all the boxes are ready to be ticked when it’s time for the mandatory reasonable assurance assessment.
• Suggested answers: Much of the work in compliance reporting comes down to selecting the correct terminology. Coolset simplifies this process by providing suggested responses to use as a foundation for your reports.
• Automated and compliant report generation: Export audit-ready, machine-readable reports in .pdf, .docx and the mandatory .XBRL formats at the click of a button.
• Enabling collaboration: The software is designed to support team-based workflows for the Double Materiality Assessment and ESRS topic disclosures, while additionally enabling users to invite external consultants or auditors into the process whenever necessary.
“Throughout the development of Coolset's CSRD compliance software, our primary focus has been simplicity, transparency, and auditability. The result is a strategic partner in your sustainability journey, designed to help you report with confidence and achieve your ESG goals.” – Jasper Akkermans, Coolset sustainability researcher
As regulations evolve, Coolset is expanding its sustainability compliance management suite to streamline complex workflows, helping businesses transform into more resilient, future-proof enterprises.
