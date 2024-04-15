Disposable EEG Electrode Market Trends : Technological Advancement in the Healthcare Sector is Fueling the Market Demand

Disposable EEG Electrode Market

North America accounted for most of the global disposable EEG electrode market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Factors that drive the growth of the disposable EEG electrode market size include rise in number of product launches and product approvals for disposable EEG electrode.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disposable EEG Electrode Market by Shape (Cup Electrode, Disk Electrode, and Needle Electrode), by Application (Diagnostic, and Therapeutic), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global disposable EEG electrode industry generated $386.3 Million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $542.2 Million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, alongside a surge in neurological disorders, are propelling the expansion of the global disposable EEG electrode market. Conversely, the market faces resistance from the growing preference for reusable EEG medical electrodes. Nevertheless, government initiatives and increased healthcare spending offer promising prospects for industry growth.

In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment commanded the largest portion of the global disposable EEG electrode market revenue, accounting for approximately three-fourths. This segment is anticipated to sustain its leadership position through 2031, with a projected fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by an increase in both the number of hospitals and clinics and the availability of healthcare professionals capable of treating neurological disorders.

In 2021, the diagnostic segment accounted for over two-thirds of the global disposable EEG electrode market share and is forecasted to maintain its dominance through 2031. This segment is also expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of brain disorders and sleep disorders is anticipated to propel the demand for disposable EEG electrodes for diagnostic purposes, thereby driving growth in this segment.

In 2021, North America secured the largest portion of the global disposable EEG electrode market revenue, capturing over three-fifths of the market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031. This is attributed to factors such as a surge in product launches and approvals, an increase in the presence of key market players, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure in North America. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

CONMED CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

AMBU A/S

BRAIN SCIENTIFIC, INC

RHYTHMLINK INTERNATIONAL, LLC

CADWELL INDUSTRIES, INC

The report analyzes these key players in the global Disposable EEG Electrode market. These players have adopted various strategies such as merger, new product launches, and product approval to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

