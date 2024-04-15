Vietnam Drones Market Expected to Rise at 16.80% CAGR during 2024-2032
The burgeoning demand for drones in Vietnam is primarily fueled by various factors, paving the way for a thriving market.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam Drones Market Overview 2024-2032
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vietnam Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Vietnam drones market share. Vietnam drones market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during 2024-2032.
Drones also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are aircraft without a human pilot aboard. Their operations range from remote manual control to autonomous flight, driven by pre-programmed plans or more complex dynamic automation systems. Originally developed for military and special operation applications, drones have since found a wide range of commercial and recreational uses. Commercially, drones are employed in areas such as agriculture for crop monitoring, real estate for aerial photography, and by various industries for infrastructure inspection, highlighting their versatility. The technology has significantly advanced, enabling drones to carry various payloads, including cameras, sensors, and even cargo, making them valuable tools for logistics and delivery services.
Vietnam Drones Market Trends and Drivers:
The Vietnamese government has been actively promoting the use of drones, particularly in agriculture and land management. Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been exploring drone technology for crop surveillance and management, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability. This governmental encouragement is complemented by training programs and regulatory frameworks that facilitate safe and efficient drone operations. Additionally, another crucial factor is the broadening scope of drone applications. In Vietnam, drones are increasingly used in sectors such as agriculture, real estate, construction, and entertainment. For instance, in agriculture, drones are used for spraying pesticides and fertilizers, which is more efficient and less labour-intensive than traditional methods. In real estate and construction, drones provide valuable aerial photography and survey data, aiding in planning and development processes. Furthermore, the use of drones in the entertainment sector for aerial photography at events and in filmmaking is becoming more prevalent. Other than this, the rise of local manufacturing and drone startups in Vietnam fuels market growth. With an increasing number of Vietnamese companies entering the drone manufacturing sector, there is a push toward innovation and the development of drones tailored to meet local demands and conditions. This supports the domestic technology industry and also reduces reliance on imported technology.
Vietnam Drones Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, component, payload, point of sale, and end use industry.
Type Insights:
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Hybrid
Component Insights:
Hardware
Software
Accessories
Payload Insights:
<25 Kilograms
25-170 Kilograms
>170 Kilograms
Point of Sale Insights:
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
Aftermarket
End Use Industry Insights:
Construction
Agriculture
Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Others
Regional Insights:
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2018-2023)
Market Outlook (2024- 2032)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
