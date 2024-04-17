Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals Celebrates Life-Saving Milestone: 30,000 Free Pediatric Heart Surgeries Provided
Indian hospitals provide transformative pediatric heart care, all totally free.
Every child deserves a healthy heart and the chance to live their fullest life.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals Celebrates Life-Saving Milestone: 30,000 Free Pediatric Heart Surgeries Provided
— Dr C Sreenivas, Chairman of the Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust
Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals celebrated the remarkable achievement of 30,000 free pediatric heart surgeries and interventions, all provided through the "Gift of Life" program. This transformative work is supported by the Heart to Heart Foundation (H2H), with legendary cricketer, commentator, and philanthropist Sunil Gavaskar serving as Chair of their Board of Governors.
A Global Crisis, a Heart-Centered Response
Congenital heart disease is a major health crisis worldwide, and India faces a particularly critical situation. With over 300,000 children born with heart defects each year, many families lack access to the life-saving care their child needs. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, in partnership with the Heart to Heart Foundation, are dedicated to changing this reality.
Sunil Gavaskar: A Champion for Children's Hearts
Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary figure in the world of cricket, is an equally passionate advocate for children's health. He is Chair of the Board of Governors, Heart 2Heart foundation.
Through his work with the Heart to Heart Foundation, he has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals. "These children are given a second chance at life, a healthy future," he says. "It's an honor to support this work, and I urge others to join us in saving young hearts."
30,000 Heartbeats of Hope
Each of the 30,000 successful surgeries represents a child whose life has been forever changed. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals provides comprehensive care, entirely free of cost. This not only saves lives but lifts the crushing financial burden many families face when seeking treatment.
Skill Development Initiative: Empowering Youth, Strengthening Communities
Concurrent with this milestone, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals launched a groundbreaking Skills Development Institute. This initiative offers a one-year, fully-funded training program for underserved youth in the high-demand field of healthcare. The program will equip students with the skills and confidence to build brighter futures, both for themselves and their communities.
About Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals:
Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals are a beacon of compassionate care, providing world-class pediatric cardiac treatment regardless of a family's ability to pay. Their commitment to selfless service has touched lives across India and beyond.
About the Heart to Heart Foundation:
The Heart to Heart Foundation is a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to saving children's lives by providing access to critical cardiac care. Their partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals enables them to make a profound impact across India.
Arvind Thiagarajan, Board of Director - H2H Foundation said – “Through Heart to Heart Foundation, we support free heart surgeries for children with Congenital Heart Defects, combating child mortality. Let's unite to safeguard our society's future. Recognizing the vital role of rural medical education, we aim to transform lives and ignite hope within underserved communities. Together, let's ensure every beat counts and every corner thrives with quality healthcare.”
Learn more at [www.h2h.foundation]
Get Involved
Your support can help give a child with a heart condition a chance at a healthy future.
Contact:
Mr Arvind Thiagarajan
Dr Shelly Gupta
H2H Foundation
info.usa@h2h.foundation
Arvind Thiagarajan
Board of Director - H2H Foundation
+1 408-963-7873
info.usa@h2h.foundation