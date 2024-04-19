Houston Author Awarded International Impact Award

International Impact Award/The Magic Blanket

-Children's Book Addressing Homelessness-The Magic Blanket by Ginger Smith

Smith's delivery of The Magic Blanket is stellar, to put it mildly.” — Reader's Favorite

“The Magic Blanket, by Ginger Smith, is a testament to the enduring power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. This story will linger in your thoughts long after you’ve turned the last page.” By Literary Titan

Join Jo Jo on a heart filled journey where a simple blanket has the power to transform the search for a home. Through encounters with furry friends and flying birds, Jo Jo learns that love and warmth make a place truly special. In this captivating picture book, little hearts will feel empathy gratitude and the joy of feeling loved. The Magic Blanket is an enchanting tale that reminds us all that home is where love resides.

“This book deals with sensitive and complex issues of homelessness and disadvantage, in a simple way that young children will easily understand. It is an excellent resource for parents or caregivers to open up conversations about social inequalities and privilege with very young children.” By Reader’s Choice

Ginger Smith, a proud Texan, has always been an avid reader. She has been active in book clubs and promoting authors and literacy. She is dedicated to inspiring that love into children at an early age. She is excited about donating a portion of the proceeds of all of her books to local charities.

Q & A

The Magic Blanket follows a young homeless child searching for a place to call home who is reminded that home is where love resides, not a place. What was the inspiration for your story?

The book was inspired by my husband who always carries bags of food and money for those he encounters along his route. Last year, one of his friends asked him to give him a ride to the broken down bus he slept in to hide the blanket he had been given that day as it was getting cold. Roy (my husband) and I talked all night about how we take for granted all the blankets on each of our beds with spares in the closet. That was the birth of, The Magic Blanket.

What is one thing you hope readers take away from your story?

Hopefully, it will inspire empathy, compassion and understanding and give parents a tool to open conversations with their children who have classmates that live in different circumstances.

What is one thing that people point out after reading your book that surprises you?

I have had friends who texted me after they read the book who shared their stories of when they were without a home. I never knew about this part of their past as they never shared it. They were afraid of being judged. I was so honored they trusted me with their stories and was so glad it opened up a discussion with their children to share with them

. What is the next book that you are working on, and when will it be available?

I am always working on a story! I have a fun rhyming book that I hope to publish in 2024. And I have a series of animal books that help with self-esteem and perseverance in illustration now. A writer's notebook is always filled with ideas

. Where can people find The Magic Blanket?

The Magic Blanket is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The proceeds will be given to local shelters that I have visited over the last month. We have so many people giving their time and energy to help others and yes one small contribution can promote literacy and help! Thanking you in advance and sending so much love to those who have supported this journey.