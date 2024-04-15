Health Coaching Market Updates : The General Wellness Segment is Predicted to Grow at the Highest Rate During 2021-2031

Health Coaching Market

The Health Coaching Market Size is estimated to reach $34,812.48 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Health Coaching Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, By Mode, By Duration, By Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global health coaching market garnered $16.91 billion in 2021, manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research thoroughly segments the global health coaching market based on duration, application, type, mode, and region. It provides detailed insights into each segment and its sub-segments through tables and figures, aiding market players and investors in strategic decision-making.

In terms of duration, the 6 to 12 months segment held the largest market share in 2021, comprising nearly three-fifths of the global market and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The report also delves into the less than 6 months segment.

Regarding application, general wellness accounted for over half of the market share in 2021, retaining its dominance and projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Behavioral health disorders and chronic diseases segments are also analyzed.

Holistic and wellness health coaching emerged as the dominant type in 2021, capturing nearly three-fourths of the market revenue and is poised to sustain its supremacy by 2031. This segment is also expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 7.8%. Additionally, the report examines primal/paleo health coaching.

In terms of mode, the online segment led the market in 2021, contributing to over three-fifths of the revenue and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 7.7%. The offline segment is also discussed within the report.

Leading market players of the global health coaching market

Integrative Nutrition

Weljii

WellSteps, LLC

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

The American Council on Exercise

Health Coach Institute

UK Health Coaches Association

BrainMD Health

Advanced Wellness Systems, LLC

Concentra Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the holistic & wellness health coaching segment accounted for a major share of the health coaching market in 2021.

On the basis of mode, the online segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of duration, the 6 months to 12 months segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the general wellness segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America occupied a major share of the health coaching market in 2021.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In February 2023, BetterUp collaborated with International Coaching Federation to advance the field of coaching by harnessing research to build the most comprehensive, evidence-based body of knowledge and implementable best practices on the art, science, and craft of coaching.

In December 2022, YourCoach Health collaborated with Happify Health to provide live coaching through Happify Health digital platform. This digital program is expected to help people to build better and lasting emotional health.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In September 2022, American Council on Exercise (ACE) acquired the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute. This expansion will help the company to expand its health coaching business.

In March 2022, Eight Sleep Acquired Span Health, a data-driven, health coaching company, and increased personal performance. The acquisition of Span will enhance Eight Sleep’s digital coaching services while unlocking future opportunities to expand its offering with more holistic services and programs.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In March 2022, American Council on Exercise (ACE) partnered with Inspire Fitness Academy. This partnership will help to expand ACE's business in the Middle East.

In December 2022, Firstbeat Life partnered with UK & International Health Coaching Association, This partnership will provide health coaching services in all parts of society for preventing chronic, lifestyle-related conditions.