UAE’s largest cultural programme expands, welcomes schools nationwide to participate
The A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme expands to deliver masterclasses for teachers and will reach 15,000 students of all abilities across seven emirates.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of the expanded A.R.M. Holding Children's Programme, the largest cultural programme of its kind in the UAE. The three-month programme is now in its fourth edition and will engage more than 15,000 students aged 5 to 17 in over 100 schools across all seven emirates via artist-designed workshops. The innovative programme has been developed by A.R.M. Holding and Art Dubai to enrich arts education and foster a culture of creativity and innovation.
The 2024 programme is entitled "Worlds in a Box" and uses dioramas, memory, and the built environment as sources of inspiration. It has been developed by Goa-based artist Sahil Naik and the launch coincides with World Art Day, a global celebration of artistic expression.
This year’s edition sees the addition of two new concepts: the first-of-a-kind adapted programme in schools for people of determination and special masterclasses for educators to enhance their teaching capabilities. The programme runs until June 2024 and invites schools to register before 30 April 2024.
The programme is a partnership between A.R.M. Holding, a leading private investment firm in Dubai, and Art Dubai, the premier international art fair in the Middle East. This initiative underscores their joint dedication to nurturing and enabling the next generation through arts education with exposure to its different practices and hands-on learning experiences offered by the bespoke workshops.
Fatma Almulla, Marketing Manager at A.R.M. Holding, said: "We firmly believe in the arts as a vital tool for empowering our youth, strengthening communities, and enriching our culture. Our commitment, as an organisation, is deeply rooted in supporting local talent, especially the youth, through targeted education and training programmes for them and their mentors as well. The success of A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme over the years inspired us to broaden the initiative further. This year, we are introducing masterclasses for teachers, recognising that transformative arts education requires knowledgeable guides to unlock its full potential for students’ growth and motivation towards building a more harmonious and sustainable world.”
Art Dubai underscores its dedication to nurturing artistic scholarship and critical discourse, with a special focus on voices from the Global South. Through an extensive year-round
education and professional development programme, the fair works closely with local and regional partners to deliver ambitious cultural programming.
“As an organisation, we passionately believe in the power of art and culture to enrich society by enhancing awareness, unlocking creativity, and fostering empathy through education. This is particularly important in today's economy, where innovation and adaptability are key drivers of growth. Engaging youth in the arts not only prepares them for a diverse range of career paths but also contributes to solving broader economic challenges by developing a creative and skilled workforce. The generous support from A.R.M. Holding amplifies this mission, showcasing how corporates can help boost transformative education. By integrating arts into learning processes, we aim to create an ecosystem where cognitive and emotional development go hand in hand, making every learning experience not just informative, but truly transformative," said Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai.
The A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme registration is now open until 30 April 2024, offering a unique opportunity for schools nationwide to become part of a transformative educational experience. Schools and parents may nominate their school to receive the bespoke workshop by registering here.
About A.R.M. Holding
A.R.M. Holding is a private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler that creates synergies and opportunities through local, regional and global investments. At the core of the company’s business strategy is its commitment to impactful investments, actively employing its resources to advance society and empower its players to pursue innovative solutions and inspire a better future. It collaborates with like-minded organizations and leverages its network and partnerships to create meaningful relationships and growth opportunities.
A.R.M. Holding’s investments are focused on tech-enabled industries and sophisticated technologies around the world that demonstrate strong potential for long-term positive social impact. It also holds equity stakes in some of Dubai’s foremost companies in a variety of sectors including Banking, Telecom, FMCG, Real Estate, and Hospitality.
A.R.M. Holding has contributed to society with significant investments in numerous industries and versatile projects. In 2021, it became the first corporate patron of the Dubai Collection, the first institutional art collection in the emirate of Dubai.
To learn more about A.R.M. Holding, please visit: www.armholding.ae
About Art Dubai
The Art Dubai Group’s mission is to build thriving ecosystems that have a global impact through initiatives that include world-class events, commissioning creative talent and innovative professional development programmes, alongside offering industry expertise to private and government institutions. The group now comprises over 30 initiatives. These three include Dubai Design Week, the region’s largest design festival; Downtown Design, the
region’s leading design fair with a focus on high quality and original design; Prototypes for Humanity, the world’s largest and most diverse assembly of academics addressing social and environmental challenges; and Global Art Forum, an annual transdisciplinary summit.
Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art from the Global South. Alongside the annual Art Dubai art fair, which takes place each spring, Art Dubai has an extensive year-round education and professional development programme, working closely with local and regional partners to deliver ambitious cultural programming across the city.
