ProPak China 2024: Navigating Key Challenges and Opportunities at the Premier Industry Gathering

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the premier processing and packaging event for China, ProPak China 2024, the 29th International Processing & Packaging Exhibition, will take place at the National Exhibition Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) from 19 to 21 June 2024. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa markets, ProPak China will be the best platform to let your business take flight this year.

Co-located with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC, Starch, ProPak China 2024 will provide you with a gateway to showcase advanced manufacturing equipment, solutions, and technologies. With a comprehensive range of exhibits, international business platform, extensive supporting program, the entire industry meets here.

• A grand event for processing and packaging industries in Asia

With the participation of leading exhibitors of processing and packaging industry, ProPak China is the best place to find out which machines, systems, technologies, and applications are made possible by the latest developments. It provides solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, 3C home appliance, e-commerce, courier, and other industries.

Alongside with specialized trade fairs, ProPak China 2024 will build an ideal platform for industry professionals to connect with their target markets, showcase their brands to decision makers and network with the industry buyers that matter most. The joint exhibition is estimated to attract more than 2,000 leading exhibitors and 100,000 trade buyers from across the globe, and it will cover a record-breaking floor space of 180,000 sqm this year.

• Exhibitors across 7 professional sectors to discover

Processing technology

Food and beverage processing machinery, dairy processing machinery, liquid processing, meat processing, pharmaceutical processing, daily chemical product processing machinery, etc.

Packaging technology

Packaging machinery (food/beverage/FMCG/industrial goods), intelligent packaging, liquid packaging, pharmaceutical packaging machinery, daily chemical product packaging, plastic packaging machinery, cardboard packaging, metal/glass packaging, etc.

Intelligent logistics packaging technology

Intelligent logistics packaging technology, labelling, etc.

Smart packaging and manufacturing

Industrial robots and automation, vision and sensor technology, smart storage, and Logistics, etc.

Packaging materials and products

Packaging materials, packaging products, packaging containers, flexible packaging, etc.

Printing and labelling technology

End-line printing technology, labelling technology, material supply, etc.

Flexible packaging

Film-making equipment, laminating equipment, bag-making equipment, etc.

• About ProPak China

ProPak China is organised by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and Informa PLC. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Its portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands. With our expertise in operating events, exhibitions, and global network in a diverse range of industries, we will help you unlock new opportunities worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.propakchina.com/en

Register for free now

Contact us: