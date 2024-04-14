School Bands to ‘Free-Up’ at National Showcase

The annual Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and Ministry of Education National School Bands Showcase will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at the Cruise Ship Terminal Lawn from 1:00 p.m. beginning with a Fair, Steel Pan performances and Young Dejays entertainment, followed by the showcase.

The concept for this years’ showcase is “Free-Up”!, where each school band will perform for fifteen (15) minutes.

We encourage all to represent their School Bands.