Thomas House Family Shelter Honors Founders Mary & Bernie Selz With Building Dedication For "Help Them Home Giving Day”

Mary Selz, Bernie Selz, and Thomas House Graduate Gabby, and her daughters, Gabriella and Ingrid in front of their purchased home

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas House Family Shelter, a beacon of hope for unhoused families, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards a brighter future. On April 24th, during our "Help Them Home Giving Day," we will be naming our two buildings in honor of our late founders, Mary and Bernie Selz.

The dedication ceremony will take place at Thomas House Family Shelter and will be an inspiring moment for our community as we celebrate the legacy and enduring impact of Mary and Bernie's contributions. Their spirit of generosity and empathy continues to inspire us as we strive to build a brighter future for families in crisis.

Mary and Bernie Selz were not only visionaries they were also compassionate advocates for families facing housing insecurity. Their unwavering dedication to the cause of helping those in need laid the foundation upon which Thomas House was built. The naming of each building after Mary and Bernie is not only paying tribute to their legacy, we are reaffirming our commitment to continuing their mission of compassion and empowerment to unhoused and at-risk families.

Shakoya Green Long, CEO of Thomas House Family Shelter, stated, "With a clear vision in mind, Mary and Bernie Selz, supported by generous donors and dedicated volunteers, have left a lasting legacy. We remain steadfast to breaking the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness, one family at a time."

The "Help Them Home Giving Day" on April 24th will provide an opportunity for our community to come together and support our mission of providing a safe, supportive environment and the resources necessary for homeless and at-risk families to remain together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. To learn more about this event or to get involved, please contact James Hofeling at james@thomashouseshelter.org.

About Thomas House Family Shelter

For over 37 years, Thomas House Family Shelter has served the community by providing a safe, supportive environment & the resources necessary for unhoused and at-risk families with children to remain together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. With a remarkable success rate of 90% in helping graduating families secure permanent housing, Thomas House Family Shelter consistently demonstrates its impactful presence. Collaborating with over 100 local community partners and supported by a dedicated team of over 400 volunteers annually, we continue to strengthen our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.