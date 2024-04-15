'Pickleball Pop-Ups' Closes Fundraising Round, Eyes Expansion
The Memphis-based start-up will now focus on bringing premium pickleball experiences to more events and venues across the nation.
It all started with a pickleball party.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Pickleball 901 Holdings, LLC, which does business as Pickleball 901™️ and Pickleball Pop-Ups™️, announced the closing of its initial investment round.
— Adam Clay, Co-Founder
Led by a small class of accredited investors with close ties to the founders, this initial funding will set the foundation for the meaningful growth which is anticipated in the "Temporary Pickleball Experiences" landscape.
"Pickleball 901" arrived on the scene in 2023 by bringing public pickleball "pop-up parties" to breweries and venues all across the city of Memphis. These events provided multiple days of fun and entertainment for thousands of people.
This led to rapid, nationwide expansion of the company and the new trade name "Pickleball Pop-Ups".
Since then, they have reimagined what's possible with pickleball activations, bringing elite pop-up events to public, corporate, and marketing events across the country - with dozens more in the works.
"It all started with a pickleball party", said Adam Clay, co-founder of Pickleball 901.
"I think everyone, ourselves included, thought we were crazy when we launched our first pop-up events last summer.
"But through a mixture of determination, innovation, and a little bit of luck, we now have the opportunity to deliver unique and exciting pickleball experiences to any event or venue in North America."
Fellow co-founder Jakob Eliason said, "This initial funding allows us to secure the resources we need to scale this wild pickleball experiment faster than we previously imagined. We are incredibly fortunate and thankful for this group of investors who are trusting us with their hard-earned capital. We believe we have some amazing things in store for them, and for the rest of the pickleball public."
For more information please visit:
www.pickleballpopups.com
For inquiries, please contact: info@pickleball901.com
info@pickleball901.com
Media Contact
Pickleball 901 Holdings, LLC
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Pickleball Pop-Up Party on Beale Street | October 8, 2023