Death Investigation in Park Falls, Wis.

PARK FALLS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Park Falls, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of, April 13, 2024.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., officers with the Park Falls Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls. When they arrived, officers found a deceased adult with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun was found at the scene. A suspect has been taken into custody.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Park Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Woodruff Police Department, and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Price County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.