Country Singer-Songwriter Whey Jennings Announces Highly Anticipated Debut Album, Jekyll & Hyde, Due Out August 23

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country recording artist and traditional minded singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is thrilled to officially announce his highly anticipated debut album of new songs, Jekyll & Hyde, due out August 23 by Dirt Rock Empire [sl.cmdshft.com/jekyllandhyde]. Jennings celebrated by releasing the album’s title track on Friday, April 12 [sl.cmdshft.com/jekyllandhydesingle] along with the official music video. Forthcoming single releases also include “One Of These Days,” “10 Day Run,” “Girl On A Fast Horse,” and “Sleeves” leading up to the album’s release date.

With writing credits on nine of the twelve songs, Whey’s ability to transform stories from his life and others into sonic country gems with honesty, sincerity and authenticity is once again evident. Not straying too far away from country music’s metaphorical tree trunk, or his own established sound, Jekyll & Hyde delivers the gamut of song tempos.

“This album’s got something for everyone on it, but I’m calling it Jekyll & Hyde because that song encases the whole project,” Jennings said. “There's me back then, and there’s the new me now. The depth with some of these songs really touches my soul.”

From barn-burning country rockers that’ll have his listener up on their feet, to more thoughtful ballads that’ll sit them back down and make them think, the new album has depth. Whey also introduces his first ever recorded duet “Girl On A Fast Horse” with Charity Bowden from Sweet Tea Trio.

Jennings was surrounded by a world class group of iconic Nashville studio session players to lay down the tracks of Jekyll & Hyde, including Danny Parks (Blake Shelton, Grand Ole Opry Band) fiddle and guitar work, Duncan Mullins (Luke Bryan, Big & Rich) on bass, and Joel Key (Cody Johnson, Tracy Lawrence) on acoustic guitar. Whey also reunited with Music Producer Gary Carter (Marty Stuart, Faith Hill) who contributed steel guitar work, and who also produced Whey’s previous EP, Just Before The Dawn.

“I believe what we’re doing is powerful and I believe it’s going to change lives,” Jennings said. “I want to be an entertainer, but I also want to be somebody who makes you think about not only who you are, but who everyone around you is, and how to make this world a better place. I want people to feel my music.”

Jekyll & Hyde Tracklisting & Songwriters:

1. “Jekyll & Hyde” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

2. “One of These Days” (Whey Jennings, Sam Lowe)

3. “Girl On A Fast Horse” featuring Charity Bowden (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Taylor Hughes)

4. “Hotter in Texas” (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Chris Foust)

5. “One Folded” (Michael Anthony Curtis, Gordon MaGee, Marlon L Raybon)

6. “Caught Up” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

7. “Sleeves” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

8. “Home” (David Wade, CJ Garton, Shane Grove)

9. “10 Day Run” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Sam Lowe)

10. “I Would Die” (Whey Jennings, Michael Curtis)

11. “Billboard Jesus” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

12. “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen)

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, as he first emerged in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Dirt Rock Empire recording artist with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s.

Whey has three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul, 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, and 2023’s Just Before The Dawn. In 2024 he will release his first highly anticipated, full length album, Jekyll & Hyde. Most of his songs reveal stories of how Whey has now come to terms with his checkered past and the partying, drug-fueled lifestyle he once led, knowing he needed to make a change. Musical stories about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith, family and friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while staying rough around the edges with an unpolished grit and honest demeanor, Whey’s musical roots run as deep as his Jennings family name would imply.

