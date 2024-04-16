Shaaree McCalpine, LPC, Empowers Professionals/Entrepreneurs to Prioritize Mental Health for a Better Work-Life Balance
In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Shaaree McCalpine urges ambitious women to take a break from the daily grind to avoid burnout.
It's time for women to prioritize themselves and stop neglecting self-care.”MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaaree McCalpine, MA, MBA, LPC, is on a mission to empower women – from driven professionals and entrepreneurs to busy moms – to make their mental health a priority.
In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May (and beyond), McCalpine is urging them to take a break from the daily grind to avoid burnout.
“In today's fast-paced world, women are often juggling multiple responsibilities – whether they’re running businesses or managing households and taking care of loved ones,” McCalpine says. “While this drive and determination are admirable, it can also lead to stress.”
McCalpine, an acclaimed national speaker, author and CEO at Faith Soars Counseling and Consultation, specializes in helping high-achieving individuals create a better work-life balance and improve their overall well-being.
As a counselor and consultant, McCalpine says women should invest in genuine self-care practices that go beyond traditional pampering activities like pedicures and massages. She suggests they incorporate activities such as mindfulness, meditation, and therapy into their routines to reduce stress and enhance their overall mental health.
"We often put the needs of others before our own and this can lead to exhaustion," McCalpine notes. "It's time for women to prioritize themselves and stop neglecting self-care."
She offers the following tips to aid in the process:
- Recognize the Signs: Be aware of the signs of burnout, such as chronic fatigue, feelings of cynicism or detachment from work, and a decrease in productivity or motivation. Pay attention to your body and mind, and don't ignore warning signs that indicate you may be pushing yourself too hard.
- Set Boundaries: Establishing clear boundaries between work and personal life is crucial for preventing burnout. Learn to say no to tasks that will overextend you and prioritize activities that recharge you, such as spending time with loved ones, engaging in hobbies, or simply relaxing. Setting limits on work hours and sticking to them can also help maintain a healthy work-life balance.
- Practice Self-Care Regularly: Self-care goes beyond occasional treats like spa days or vacations. It involves daily practices that prioritize your mental and physical well-being, such as getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising regularly, and taking breaks throughout the day. Engaging in activities that bring you joy and relaxation can help reduce stress and prevent burnout.
Licensed in Michigan, Texas, Georgia and Alabama, McCalpine holds additional certifications in school counseling, grief therapy and trauma. She also offers tailored programming and group development for small and medium-sized businesses as well as large corporations. To learn more, visit https://shaareemccalpine.com.
