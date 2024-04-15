Gauzy Ltd. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy”), a global leader in vision and light control solutions, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding a proposed underwritten initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The specifics regarding the timing of the offering, the number of ordinary shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Gauzy has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “GAUZ”.
Barclays is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. TD Cowen and Stifel are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.
This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Upon availability, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, e-mail: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, telephone: 888-603-5847
A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. Accordingly, the ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It also shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
###
About Gauzy
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Gauzy’s proposed initial public offering, including the size of such offering, the expected timing, and the expected use of proceeds from such initial public offering. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Gauzy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to uncertainties related to market conditions and the SEC’s review process, and other factors relating to Gauzy’s business described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Brittany Kleiman Swisa
Gauzy LTD
+1 650-456-1380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok