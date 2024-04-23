AFRO UNICORN® UNVEILS SUMMER COLLECTION AND PARTY SUPPLIES
Dedicated to authentic representation, Afro Unicorn summer collection, pool, and party supply products make this summer unforgettable for families everywhere!
Afro Unicorn is for everyone, and our brand has sparked a movement empowering women and children everywhere to be their unique, divine, and magical selves.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the temperatures rise and the beach beckons, Afro Unicorn® founder and CEO April Showers is thrilled to announce the launch of the brand's sensational summer collection, infusing every moment of summer 2024 with style and adventure.
As the first Black woman-owned company to launch a licensed character brand, Ms. Showers says, "Afro Unicorn is for everyone, and has sparked a movement empowering women and children everywhere to be their unique, divine, and magical selves."
Now on the brink of Afro Unicorn's fifth birthday, the brand's origin story has come full circle. Back in 2022, Afro Unicorn gained prime shelf placement next to Marvel characters and Disney princesses in the Walmart party supplies category when the retail giant contacted Ms. Showers after seeing a viral video of a little girl wearing an Afro Unicorn shirt.
Fast forward to today, the party line has blossomed, now proudly offering a range of consumables, including delectable cakes and cookies. Today, Afro Unicorn products are sold in 40,000 retail stores with over 25 product categories and 45 licensee partners worldwide.
With a commitment to creating a platform for authentic representation, Afro Unicorn's latest line of products promises to elevate the summer experience for families everywhere.
Afro Unicorn's summer collection is available at leading retailers, including Walmart, Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and many more. Whether a pool party, a beach getaway, a travel escapade, or a family road trip, Afro Unicorn has everything needed to make this summer one to remember.
Afro Unicorn Pool and Beach Essentials at Walmart:
Glittery Inflatable Beach Ball: The beach ball will spark imagination and make everyone feel like royalty.
Golden Float: This float features a shiny golden finish and a super-cute unicorn print.
Stylish Sunglasses: Afro Unicorn sunglasses protects the eyes in style, offering 100% UV400 protection.
Afro Unicorn Beach Towels: These luxuriously-soft beach towels are the ultimate companion for a day by the pool or shore.
Afro Unicorn Books: Original books by Ms. Showers inspire reading early and often. They can be found everywhere books are sold.
Afro Unicorn Party Supplies:
Afro Unicorn Birthday Party Balloon and Paper Decoration Kit: Featuring fabulous Afro Unicorn designs, this kit brings the magic to Afro Unicorn-themed birthday parties and special events.
Afro Unicorn Birthday Plastic Party Tablecloth and Plates: This 84 by 54-inch water-resistant tablecloth along with the plates features fabulous designs.
Afro Unicorn Birthday Party Favors:
With enough party favors to fill eight goodie bags, the favors include spin tops, sticker sheets, maze puzzles, kids' tattoos, tiaras, and novelty glasses.
Afro Unicorn Unique PhotoCake® Edible Cake Topper Icing Image truly takes the cake. It can be added for 6-inch Round cakes or larger.
Afro Unicorn Travel Must-Haves at Target:
Afro Unicorn Kids' 3pc Hardside Checked Luggage Set: Well-designed, it is equipped with four 2" wheels and an adjustable handle for easy transport.
Fashionable Apparel: From the adorable Afro Unicorn Skater Dress to the chic Afro Unicorn Official Swimsuit, the brand offers trendy summer attire for kids and adults alike.
Weekender Bag: Long weekend or work trip are smooth sailing with the Weekender Bag.
Coloring Books: Afro Unicorn coloring books and activity kits helps unleash children's creativity.
Magic Jigsaw Puzzles: Fun for a rainy day or afternoon, parents and children can piece together the enchantment.
Snacks and Treats: Afro Unicorn fruit snacks and bandages add the magic.
Summer Fun for Everyone at Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree:
Family Dollar is the go-to spot for Afro Unicorn slides and jumbo coloring books. Dollar General is the place to find Afro Unicorn tattoo stickers, and Dollar Tree is stocked with Afro Unicorn play packs for keeping the littlest ones busy!
