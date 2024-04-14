PHILIPPINES, April 14 - Press Release

April 13, 2024 Microgrids crucial in electrification of unserved, underserved areas--Gatchalian The development of microgrids is necessary for the government to achieve full electrification of unserved and underserved areas in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Just recently, the Department of Energy (DOE) concluded the first round of competitive selection process (CSP) and awarded the development of microgrid systems in eight unserved areas in Cebu, Quezon, and Palawan to the Maharlika Consortium. The Consortium will provide electricity services to the said areas 24/7. The DOE said it targets to conduct a second round of bidding within the year. "Microgrids are a critical infrastructure for the electrification of our rural communities. The Department of Energy should undertake steps to further expedite the development of microgrids to help propel the electrification of unserved and underserved areas," said Gatchalian, who is the principal author of Republic Act No. 11646, or the Microgrid Systems Act of 2022. About 27.6% or about 479,029 households in missionary areas are still without electricity based on a 2020 survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), he said. In Luzon alone, the number of households without electricity in missionary areas was estimated at 211,743 as of October 2023, accounting for 44% of the total unserved households in the country. In the Mindanao region, unserved households in missionary areas were estimated at 256,106, accounting for 53.5%, while those in the Visayas were estimated at 11,180 households representing 2.33% of the total unserved households in the country. According to Gatchalian, the development of microgrids also bodes well with the development of renewable energy (RE) in the country as microgrids can easily absorb REs, such as those derived from solar, wind, and ocean. "The DOE must persist in its efforts to advocate for the implementation of microgrids in areas that lack access to reliable power and are underserved," Gatchalian concluded. Microgrids mahalaga sa pagpapakuryente ng 'served' at 'unserved' areas --Gatchalian Ang pagpapatayo ng mga microgrids ay kailangan para matamo ng gobyerno ang ganap na elektripikasyon ng mga lugar na hindi pa naseserbisyuhan sa bansa, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Kamakailan lamang ay tinapos ng Department of Energy (DOE) ang unang round ng competitive selection process (CSP) at iginawad sa Maharlika Consortium ang pagbuo ng microgrid systems sa walong lugar na hindi pa naseserbisyuhan sa Cebu, Quezon, at Palawan. Ang Consortium ay magbibigay ng serbisyo ng kuryente sa mga nasabing lugar 24/7. Sinabi ng DOE na target nitong magsagawa ng ikalawang round ng bidding sa loob ng taong ito. "Ang mga microgrid ay kritikal na imprastraktura para sa pagpapakuryente ng ating mga komunidad sa kanayunan. Ang Department of Energy ay dapat gumawa ng mga hakbang upang higit pang mapabilis ang pagbuo ng microgrids para makatulong na isulong ang elektripikasyon sa mga lugar na wala pang kuryente," sabi ni Gatchalian, na siyang pangunahing may-akda ng Republic Act No. 11646, o ang Microgrid Systems Act of 2022. May 27.6% o humigit-kumulang 479,029 na kabahayan sa mga missionary areas ang wala pa ring kuryente batay sa 2020 survey na isinagawa ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), ani Gatchalian. Sa Luzon lamang, naitala noong Oktubre 2023 na ang bilang ng mga kabahayan na walang kuryente ay tinatayang nasa 211,743. Ito ay kumakatawan sa 44% ng kabuuang 'unserved areas' o mga sambahayan na hindi pa naseserbisyuhan ng kuryente sa bansa. Sa rehiyon ng Mindanao, tinatayang nasa 256,106 ang mga hindi naseserbisyuhan na sambahayan sa mga missionary areas o 53.5%, habang ang nasa Visayas ay tinatayang nasa 11,180 na sambahayan na kumakatawan sa 2.33% ng kabuuang bilang ng mga sambahayan na hindi naseserbisyuhan ng kuryente sa bansa. Ayon kay Gatchalian, maganda rin ang microgrids para sa pagtatatag ng mga renewable energy (RE) sources sa bansa dahil madaling ma-absorb ng mga microgrid ang RE tulad ng mga nakukuhang enerhiya sa solar, wind, at karagatan. "Dapat mas pag-igihan pa ng DOE ang pagsisikap nitong isulong ang pagbuo ng microgrids sa mga lugar na wala pang kuryente," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.