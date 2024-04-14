Gatchalian pushes for digital transformation in basic education anew as schools shift to blended learning

As public schools shift to blended learning amid the extreme heat, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to accelerate the digital transformation of the basic education sector, which would also strengthen teachers' capacity to implement remote learning.

"Kailangang paghandaan natin ang posibleng mas mainit pang panahon sa mga susunod na taon lalo na't patuloy ang climate change at global warming," said Gatchalian, reiterating his push for the Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) which he filed this 19th Congress.

Aside from accelerating the installation, deployment, and activation of free public Wi-Fi in all public basic education institutions, the proposed measure also mandates the Department of Education (DepEd) to push schools to enhance and strengthen their capacity in information and communications technology (ICT) to implement distance learning.

"Hindi lang sa gitna ng matinding init natin kailangang mapahusay ang digitalisasyon, kailangang tiyakin nating magpapatuloy ang pag-aaral ng mga kabataan sa mga panahong humaharap tayo sa mga sakuna o anumang emergency situation sa bansa," he added.

The Senate Committee on Basic Education chairperson's proposed measure also mandates the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to assist the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the use of science, technology, and innovation. This is to improve traditional teaching and learning processes and boost the basic education sector towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Because of extreme heat, the DepEd recently ordered the implementation of asynchronous classes on April 15-16. The DepEd also reiterated the guidelines under DepEd Order No. 037 series of 2022, which provide that in cases of extreme heat and other calamities, school heads may suspend classes and shift to remote learning.

Other similar bills that Gatchalian filed on digitalizing the basic education sector include the Philippine Online Library Act (Senate Bill No. 477), the Public School Database Act (Senate Bill No. 478), and the One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474).

Digital transformation ng sektor ng edukasyon muling isinusulong ni Gatchalian

Sa gitna ng patuloy na pagpapatupad ng blended learning sa gitna ng matinding init, muling isinulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa digital transformation ng sektor ng edukasyon, bagay na aniya'y makatutulong din sa kahandaan ng mga guro na magpatupad ng remote learning.

"Kailangang paghandaan natin ang posibleng mas mainit pang panahon sa mga susunod na taon lalo na't patuloy ang climate change at global warming," ani Gatchalian sa inihain niya ngayong 19th Congress na Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383).

Maliban sa pagpapabilis ng installation at activation ng libreng public Wi-Fi sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan, imamandato ng naturang panukala sa Department of Education (DepEd) na paigtingin ang kahandaan ng mga paaralan sa information and communications technology (ICT) upang magpatupad ng distance learning.

"Hindi lang sa gitna ng matinding init natin kailangang mapahusay ang digitalisasyon, kailangang tiyakin nating magpapatuloy ang pag-aaral ng mga kabataan sa mga panahong humaharap tayo sa mga sakuna o anumang emergency situation sa bansa," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian.

Nakasaad din sa naturang panukala na imamandato sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang pagtulong sa DepEd at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa pagsulong sa agham, teknolohiya, at inobasyon. Ito ay para paigtingin ang pag-aaral at pagtuturo at ihanda ang sektor ng edukasyon sa Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ipinag-utos ng DepEd kamakailan ang pagpapatupad ng asynchronous classes sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa Abril 15-16. Muli ding binigyang diin ng DepEd ang mga pamantayan sa DepEd Order No. 037 series of 2022, kung saan nakasaad na sa kaso ng matinding init at iba pang mga kalamidad, maaaring magsuspinde ang mga punong-guro ng klase at ipag-utos ang pagpapatupad ng remote learning

Ang iba pang mga panukala ni Gatchalian upang isulong ang digitalization sa sektor ng edukasyon ay ang Philippine Online Library Act (Senate Bill No. 477), Public School Database Act (Senate Bill No. 478), at ang One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474).