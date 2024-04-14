Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, Criminal No License

CASE#: 24B4002259

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024 at approximately 1720 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon

ACCUSED: Kristi Sawyer

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI #2 (refusal), criminal no license

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13, 2024, at approximately 1720 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in Clarendon for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Kristi Sawyer (31). Sawyer was found to be criminally operating without a valid license. She was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Further investigation revealed Sawyer was also operating under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently processed and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.