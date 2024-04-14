Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga: Ceremonial switch-off of E-tolls

Gauteng Premier: Mr Panyaza Lesufi

My fellow South Africans,

On this cold autumn evening, we gather to mark a momentous occasion - the end of the e-tolls era in Gauteng. Tonight, as the clock strikes midnight, we will switch off the gantries, ushering in a new chapter that resonates with the voices of our people.

From this moment forth, road users will no longer be charged for using the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) network. This decision is a testament to our government's commitment to listen to and serve the needs of its citizens.

When the e-tolls were first introduced, the intention was to provide the critical road infrastructure necessary to support Gauteng's thriving economy, one of the largest in our nation and on our continent. However, we have heard the pleas of Gauteng motorists, and after careful deliberation, we have responded.

A three-member Cabinet committee, tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019, has diligently explored alternative funding solutions for the GFIP debt repayment and the backlog of maintenance and rehabilitation costs.

The result is a Memorandum of Agreement that formalises these solutions and outlines the financial contributions from the Gauteng Province and the national government.

Let me be clear: the user-pay principle remains a government policy. However, we are committed to continually engaging with all stakeholders to explore adequate and sustainable funding solutions for road construction, maintenance, and upgrades, supporting economic development across our nation.

As government, we are still in discussion regarding the historical debt owed by motorists.

For SANRAL, this significant milestone unlocks the ability to approach the private sector for funding, enabling the agency to execute its pipeline of capital expenditure projects.

As we bid farewell to e-tolls, it is important to note that the benefits of improved roads remain.

So let me reiterate the process as it will unfold:

From tomorrow, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the Gauteng e-toll routes

Road-users will not be required to do anything when e-tolling is cancelled.

Importantly, ‘current valid accounts’ can still be used for payments at toll plazas and other Value-Added Services (i.e Parking). This is critical for the ongoing, long-term benefit of inter-operability.

The tag beeps will stop after midnight tonight.

The gantry lights and cameras will remain on for road safety purposes.

The e-toll website will be updated with respect to the cancellation, including Mobility/Tag account functionality for services, i.e. interoperability and parking, etc.

The e-toll stores will remain open as the tag can still be used for interoperability, account queries and other potential transport related services that will be determined in due course. The e-toll branding will be removed in phases.

E-toll invoices will be rolled up until the last day and issued up until this period. Due to potential delays in the postal system, invoices will still be received some time after 12 April 2024. However, no transactions post-midnight tonight will appear on the invoice or statement.

Tonight, we celebrate a victory for our democracy, where the voices of the people have been heard and acted upon. Let us move forward as a nation, building upon the significant progress we have made in our first 30 years of democracy, united in our pursuit of a better future for all South Africans.

Thank you, and may this occasion be a reminder of the power of our collective voices and our government's commitment to serving its people.