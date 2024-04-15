NewBlue Attends NAB After A Banner Year of Innovation and Advancement in Video Broadcasting

NewBlue Captivate is empowering users to create immersive broadcasts that captivate and engage audiences. By combining live chat functionality with graphic overlays, Captivate's integration with Zoom and Teams helps create more engaging virtual experiences for participants, bridging the gap between virtual and in-person interactions. ScoreView is a new joint venture between NewBlue and ScoreBird, merging NewBlue's Captivate live-graphics platform with ScoreBird's expertise in sports scoreboard technology.

NewBlue's NAB Presence Highlights a Year of Video Production Advancements

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the last National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, NewBlue has developed a series of ground-breaking innovations that will set new standards for live broadcasting and streaming software. These advancements enhance the functionality and interactivity of virtual meetings and significantly streamline the workflow for sports broadcasting. With the integration of NewBlue Captivate into Zoom and Teams, along with new features like Instant Replay, additional streaming capabilities, switching, shot Layouts, and a completely redesigned user interface, NewBlue is poised to make a significant impact. They are revving up to showcase these developments at NAB 2024.

NewBlue Captivate: Elevating Zoom and Teams Meetings

NewBlue Captivate integrates seamlessly with Zoom and Teams, enhancing virtual meetings with dynamic visuals and real-time engagement tools. It offers features like dynamic graphics, picture-in-picture video, and the ability to incorporate chat content from meetings and social media into the production. Ideal for corporate meetings, educational webinars, or hybrid events, NewBlue Captivate offers unmatched versatility and ease of use. Its integration with Zoom and Teams helps create more engaging virtual experiences for participants, bridging the gap between virtual and in-person interactions.

After Effects Magic: Redefining On-Air Graphics

NewBlue Captivate supercharges live broadcasting by enabling the direct import of After Effects projects and MOGRT files, seamlessly preserving the original vibrancy and complexity as designs transition to air. Adobe After Effects is celebrated for its stunning, complex visuals; however, adapting these designs for live broadcasts has traditionally meant losing their dynamic flexibility. With Captivate, these limitations are overcome. Broadcasters can now dynamically update their AE designs in real-time, ensuring the visuals retain all aspects of the original design during live airing.

ScoreView: Professional Videoboard Production at Your Fingertips

ScoreView is a new joint venture between NewBlue and ScoreBird, merging NewBlue's Captivate live-graphics platform with ScoreBird's expertise in sports scoreboard technology. This strong partnership delivers an advanced video scoreboard solution that transforms audience experiences at sports events.

Scoreview provides the ability to quickly modify existing designs, facilitating easy customization and seamless updates for video scoreboards. Users can now make adjustments with unparalleled speed and precision, ensuring that their displays remain up-to-date and aligned with their evolving needs throughout the game. In addition, Scoreview allows users to build their unique designs from scratch. With intuitive visual editing tools and drag-and-drop animations, designing captivating content has never been easier.

The video scoreboards can be controlled seamlessly using the ScoreBuddy Pro mobile app. With this intuitive application, a single individual can effortlessly manage and deliver professional production quality. ScoreBuddy Pro serves as the connected app controller for the scoreboard, allowing users to configure and change settings with ease. Moreover, it enables the triggering of ads, animations, and media content, enhancing the overall viewer experience. For those with traditional scoreboards, our technology remains compatible through Scorebird integration.

Utilizing ScoreView™ and Scorebird as a bridge, users can mirror the content displayed on their traditional scoreboards, ensuring a cohesive and synchronized presentation. Whether it's a sports arena, concert venue, or advertising display, users can unleash their creativity and bring their vision to life with unmatched efficiency.

Conclusion: Shaping the Future of Virtual Productions and Broadcasting

As the broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, NewBlue remains at the forefront of innovation. With the integration of NewBlue Captivate into platforms like Zoom and Teams, enhanced with new features such as Instant Replay, Shot Layouts, Switching and Streaming, NewBlue is empowering users to create immersive broadcasts that captivate and engage audiences. The launch of ScoreView, a collaboration with ScoreBird, brings advanced video scoreboard solutions that merge live-graphics expertise with sports technology. Additionally, the integration of After Effects with NewBlue Captivate unlocks new possibilities for real-time, visually dynamic broadcasts. The rapid and continuous introduction of new enhancements and features underscores NewBlue’s commitment to transforming how live content is produced.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVE™ and NewBluePOST™ lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Live™, Titler Pro™, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

NewBlue Captivates Capabilities