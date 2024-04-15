Urgent Reminder: E-File Form 7004 and 4868 with TaxZerone Before Today's Deadline
TaxZerone provides simple, cost-effective solutions for IRS extension filingSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the final opportunity to file Forms 7004 (which can extend Forms 1120, 1041, and a few other business forms) and 4868. Businesses and individuals nationwide are encouraged to take prompt action to prevent penalties and obtain the required extension.
TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file service provider, stands ready to assist filers in meeting this critical deadline with its efficient and cost-effective solutions.
TaxZerone simplifies the extension filing process by offering support for both Form 7004 and Form 4868. Recognizing the pressing need for swift action, TaxZerone is proud to offer the lowest prices in the industry, with Form 7004 available for just $11.99 and Form 4868 for only $9.99, ensuring that businesses and individuals can secure their extensions without breaking the bank.
"Our mission at TaxZerone is to make the extension filing process as seamless and affordable as possible," said Alexia Zepeda from TaxZerone. "Filing for an extension not only helps taxpayers avoid costly penalties but also provides them with the time they need to ensure accurate and thorough tax preparation."
TaxZerone's intuitive platform offers filers a hassle-free experience, with dedicated mobile apps available for extension filing on the go.
TaxZerone empowers filers to complete their extension filings with ease with these key features:
🎯 Form-based filing: TaxZerone simplifies the extension e-filing process by providing a user-friendly interface where users can easily fill out and submit the necessary forms. Whether it's Form 7004 for extending Forms 1120 and 1041 or Form 4868 for individual income tax returns, TaxZerone streamlines the form-based filing experience.
🎯 Smart IRS validations: TaxZerone incorporates intelligent IRS business validations into its platform and helps users identify and correct errors or inconsistencies in their extension requests before submission. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data checks, TaxZerone ensures that the submitted forms meet IRS requirements.
🎯 Instant return status updates: With TaxZerone, filers receive immediate updates on the status of their extension requests. Whether it's confirmation of successful submission, notification of acceptance by the IRS, or updates on any pending issues, TaxZerone keeps users informed every step of the way.
With TaxZerone, filers can also pay the tax due using the Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) option.
Furthermore, the filing process is also simple.
1. Enter form information
2. Preview the return
3. Transmit it to the IRS.
Form 7004 and 4868 are essential for businesses and individuals seeking additional time to prepare their tax returns accurately. Form 7004 is used by businesses to request an automatic extension of time to file certain business income tax, information, and other returns. Form 4868 is used by individuals to request an automatic extension of time to file their individual income tax return.
With dedicated customer support and a comprehensive knowledge base, TaxZerone ensures that even first-time filers can navigate the extension filing process with confidence. As the deadline approaches, TaxZerone remains committed to assisting businesses and individuals in securing the time they need to fulfill their tax obligations accurately.
For more information about TaxZerone and its extension filing services, visit the TaxZerone.com.
Alexia Zepeda
TaxZerone LLC
+1 408-444-7120
support@taxzerone.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Simplify Your IRS Tax E-Filing with TaxZerone.com