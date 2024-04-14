Ojo Spa Resorts Introduces the Digital Detox Wellness Getaway
Ojo Spa Resorts, the pioneer of wellness retreats, presented their new Digital Detox Wellness Getaway package at Ojo Santa Fe.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where digital devices dominate our every waking moment, finding solace away from the constant buzz of technology has become a luxury. Enter Ojo Spa Resorts, the pioneer of wellness retreats, who recently presented the ultimate solution with their new Digital Detox Wellness Getaway package at Ojo Santa Fe. Nestled on a serene 77-acre oasis, Ojo Santa Fe offers seekers a sanctuary to disconnect, rejuvenate, and reconnect with the beauty of the natural world.
The Digital Detox Wellness Getaway is a haven for those seeking respite from the digital noise. Designed to help guests unwind and find balance, this package encourages a complete disconnect from technology, allowing individuals to focus on their health, happiness, and inner peace. "At Ojo Santa Fe, we believe in the transformative power of disconnecting to reconnect with oneself and nature," said Sarah Sims, Director of Marketing of Ojo Spa Resorts. "Our Digital Detox Wellness Getaway is a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery while indulging in the healing properties of our hot springs resort and spa."
The cornerstone of the Digital Detox Wellness Getaway is the opportunity to stay in the Garden Room, where TVs are intentionally absent, offering guests an uninterrupted environment to unwind and recharge. Each stay includes a complimentary copy of "Goodbye Phone, Hello World: 60 Ways to Disconnect from Tech and Reconnect to Joy," providing inspiration and practical tips for embracing life beyond screens.
Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the healing benefits of Ojo Santa Fe's renowned hot springs. Included in the package is a 25-minute session in the Infrared Sauna, known for its detoxifying properties and ability to promote overall wellness. Following this, guests can indulge in a 50-minute private mineral bath infused with detoxifying herbs or minerals, providing a deeply rejuvenating experience for the mind, body, and spirit.
To encourage a complete digital detox, guests will receive a Digital Detox pouch upon arrival, providing a safe space to tuck away their phones and other electronic devices throughout their stay. "We want our guests to fully immerse themselves in the present moment and embrace the beauty of their surroundings," said Sarah Sims. "By disconnecting from technology, guests can truly connect with themselves and the natural wonders of Ojo Santa Fe."
In addition to the Digital Detox Wellness Getaway amenities, every stay at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort includes unlimited soaking in the spring-fed thermal waters, available from 7:30am to 10:00pm daily. Guests can also participate in a daily 75-minute morning yoga class, providing an opportunity to start each day grounded and centered. Complimentary local coffee and organic tea are also provided, ensuring guests can savor the flavors of Santa Fe while nourishing their bodies and souls.
Experience the ultimate retreat from the digital world and embark on a journey of self-discovery with Ojo Spa Resorts' Digital Detox Wellness Getaway. To learn more about Ojo Santa Fe and to book your stay, visit their website today.
About Ojo Spa Resorts
Ojo Spa Resorts, established as a haven for wellness and rejuvenation, embodies relaxation amidst New Mexico's natural splendor. With a legacy spanning decades, the resort has been a pioneer in the hospitality industry, offering guests an unparalleled escape from everyday life rigors. Nestled in the heart of Santa Fe, the resort boasts hot springs, mineral pools, and lush landscapes, providing a perfect backdrop for guests to unwind and recharge. Committed to holistic well-being, Ojo Spa Resorts seamlessly integrates ancient healing traditions with modern comforts, ensuring each guest experiences a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal. Whether seeking solace in the thermal waters or indulging in luxurious spa treatments, Ojo Spa Resorts invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of serenity and tranquility.
