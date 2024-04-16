Sigma CVM Romania – a Member of Saracakis Group of Companies, Announces its Participation in Pivotal Agriculture Fairs
Sigma CVM Romania is building upon its mission to foster closer connections with the farming community and provide access to cutting-edge agricultural equipment
We are eager to engage with farmers, specialists, and industry stakeholders at events like AGRARIA in Cluj. These platforms offer us the opportunity to showcase our advanced equipment and services.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma CVM Romania www.saracakis.ro a member of Saracakis Group of Companies, is proud to announce its participation in the key agricultural fairs coming up in Romania building upon its mission to foster closer connections with the farming community and provide access to cutting-edge agricultural equipment, the company aims to offer flexible financing solutions while prioritizing service quality and spare parts availability.
— Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania
Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania, expressed his enthusiasm about the forthcoming industry fairs, stating, "We are eager to engage with farmers, specialists, and industry stakeholders at events like AGRARIA in Cluj. These platforms offer us the opportunity to showcase our advanced equipment and services while strengthening relationships within the agricultural sector."
The upcoming roadshow kicks off in Cluj, where Sigma CVM Romania will be present at AGRARIA, the premier agricultural event in Transylvania, scheduled from April 18th to April 21st. At this event, the participants will have the chance to discover a new model, for the first time in Romania, to Thierry Lhotte, Vice President & Managing Director Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East refers to as “The MF 9S is the new flagship for Massey Ferguson’s straightforward, dependable and connected ‘New Tractor Era’. We are happy to offer details about their features and take orders that we can deliver starting January 2025.
Continuing its commitment to excellence, Sigma CVM Romania will collaborate with Massey Ferguson, a renowned international brand under AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), to organize a series of MF eXperience events across Romania. These events will feature the latest models of Massey Ferguson tractors, combines, and agricultural machinery, alongside promotional offers aimed at facilitating access for Romanian farmers. We are happy to say that we are in the position to answer quickly to farmer’s needs, and have a 5 days delivery for a few models like: MF 5711 M D4 Premium, MF 5711 M D4, MF 5710 M, MF 8740S Dyna-VT New Exclusive_Autoguide Ready, MF 5S.135 Dyna-4 Essential, MF 5S.135 Dyna-4 Essential Autoguide ready, MF 8S.205 Dyna-7 Efficient, MF 7S.155 Exclusive, MF 7347S MCS.
“With our exclusive offer of €134,900 for a Massey Ferguson 7S or 8S tractor, PLUS a cultivator CULTIFLEX from MA/AG, we're empowering farmers to cultivate their fields with precision and efficiency, with state-of-the-art equipment. At Sigma CVM Romania, we believe in sowing the seeds of prosperity, one tractor at a time." highlights Artemios Kotsiras.
In May, Sigma CVM Romania will also be present at Agriplanta-Romagrotec in Fundulea, Calarasi, from May 23rd to May 26th. This event offers farmers the opportunity to witness field exhibitions and demonstrations showcasing innovative agricultural machinery and successful models of implementation.
Looking ahead, Sigma CVM Romania will showcase its portfolio at local events as Rapeseed Day, Merpano, and demo shows for Amazone, Sky Agriculture and of course, the well-established ones mentioned above and appreciated by the farmers, MF eXperience events, in October, as we see the value we bring in engaging with key industry players and highlight our extensive range of agricultural machinery and their features.
Attendees can look forward to engaging with our specialists at all upcoming events, exploring interactive exhibits, and participating in hands-on driving demonstrations. For those seeking in-depth discussions, Sigma CVM Romania experts will be available for consultations over coffee, providing insights into financing options and additional services.
For more information about Sigma CVM Romania and its upcoming events, please visit www.saracakis.ro.
About Sigma CVM Romania
Sigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.
Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the sole importer of Massey Ferguson, Siloking, Irriland, Amazone and Sky Agriculture across the country – it employs 150 professionals in 11 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.
For more information, visit www.saracakis.ro
About Saracakis Group of Companies
With a leading presence in the Greek business ecosystem for a century, Saracakis Group of Companies is the exclusive distributor of a very broad range of automotive and machinery products of world-renowned brands.
Established in 1922 and still controlled by the founding family, this energetic organization aims to continue supporting our private, corporate and governmental customers. The group has physical footprints in the home country, Greece, as well as in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus.
Saracakis Group of Companies represents all brands with professionalism and enthusiasm while respecting their values to mutual benefit. The group is responsible for adapting and applying their international standards in the markets through our retail operations and the brand-specific independent dealers supervised by us. Our operation is organized in distinct business and legal entities, always respecting and promoting the individuality of each brand.
Striving to exceed our customers’ expectations, Saracakis Group of Companies provides solutions and the after-sales care needed throughout the product lifecycle, giving our customers peace of mind and an exceptional, high-quality customer experience.
Putting our people at the core, the company invests in their constant personal and professional development and rewards their initiatives and efforts while key metrics measure performance in all aspects of our work.
Key performance figures: Annual Sales Turnover Euro >€330M, Direct Headcount >850, Retail Footprint >350 sites (owned and third party), International brands handled >23 (Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu, Massey Ferguson and others).
For more information, visit www.saracakis.gr
