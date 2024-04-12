Nr1h4 and Thrb ameliorate ER stress and provide protection in the MPTP mouse model of Parkinsons

In this study, we have shown the differential expression of all the NRs in the presence of various ER stress inducers and found that two NRs, namely, Nr1h4/farnesoid X receptor and thyroid hormone receptor beta (Thrb), have a similar expression pattern in case of all three ER stressors. We then looked for the effect of activation of these two NRs on ER stress pathway genes using the selective ligand for each NR. We found that treatment with GW4064 and 3,3′,5-triiodo-L-thyronine (T3) relieves ER stress by modulating different branches of UPR. Treatment of neuronal cells with both GW4064 and T3 is much more effective than treatment with either ligand alone in protecting neuronal cells from ER stress–induced cell death. They are equally efficacious in ablating several pathological hallmarks of PD such as ER stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and ROS production, both in in vitro and in vivo and in human neuronal SH-SY5Y cells. We have shown for the first time that ligand-activated Nr1h4 and Thrb have neuroprotective roles in the MPTP mouse model of PD.

Results

NR expression profiling in ER stress–induced differentiated N2a cells Owing to the relevance of NRs in the modulation of ER stress and its subsequent bearing on various disease conditions including neurodegenerative diseases, it is plausible to identify all those NRs having altered expression during ER stress in neuronal cells. To address this, differentiated neuro-2a (N2a) cells were treated with three classic ER stress inducers: thapsigargin (TG, inhibitor of sarcoplasmic/ER Ca2+ ATPase), tunicamycin (TM, inhibitor of N-linked glycosylation), and brefeldin A (BFA, perturbs ER–Golgi protein trafficking) for 24 h. Standard markers for ER stress were analyzed by Western blotting to examine the effect of ER stress inducers on mouse neuroblastoma cells. There was a significant increase in BiP and CHOP at 2.5 μg/ml TM, 0.5 μg/ml TG, and 2.5 μg/ml BFA (Fig S1). Accordingly, these concentrations were selected to induce ER stress and further identification of NR expression using a PCR array. We found that of 49 murine NRs, 37 found expression in differentiated N2a cells (Fig 1A). A complete analysis of all NRs showed that the expression levels of some of the NRs were altered upon induction of ER stress, which is depicted in the heatmap in Fig 1B. 13 NRs were having more than twofold change in their expression pattern as compared to untreated controls, and they are being uniquely or commonly modulated in TM-, TG-, and BFA-induced ER stress conditions (Fig 1C). Thrb, Nr1h4, and Pparg were commonly modulated in all three stress conditions. The expression of endocrine receptor thyroid hormone receptor-α (Thra) and estrogen receptor-α (Esr1) was down-regulated in the presence of TM and TG. Also, up-regulation of estrogen-related receptor-γ (Esrrg) and repression of Ppard were observed in the presence of TG and BFA. There were some receptors that were having opposite expression patterns in different stress conditions. Nr1h2/LXRβ was repressed in TM-treated cells, whereas its expression was increased in BFA-treated cells; on the contrary, RAR-related orphan receptor-α (Rora) was down-regulated in the presence of TM with elevated expression in TG-induced stress conditions. Few NRs were uniquely regulated in either of the stress conditions. Among these, Nr4a1 was only modulated in cells treated with TM, whereas Vdr, Nr3c1/GR (glucocorticoid receptor), and retinoid X receptor-α (Rxra) were modulated in BFA-treated cells (Fig 1D). We then looked for the protein expression of those NRs, which were commonly modulated in all three stress conditions, and in consistent with their mRNA expression, the protein levels of all three NRs were up-regulated (Fig 1E). Collectively, our results ascertained the expression pattern of all the NRs in mouse neuronal cells. Although some of these receptors have already been shown to modulate ER stress including Pparg, Ppard, Nr1h2, Vdr, few NRs were not previously known to have any implications in ER stress–related pathological conditions (Chiang et al, 2015; Toral et al, 2016; Gavini et al, 2018; Zhou et al, 2020). This calls for further detailed studies to decipher their unidentified functions in modulating ER stress biology in neurons. Figure S1. Induction of ER stress in N2a cells. Cells were treated with different concentrations of TM, TG, and BFA, and the expression of ER stress markers such as BiP and CHOP was examined by Western blot. Data are representative of three independent experiments. Figure 1. Expression profiling of nuclear receptors in ER stress–induced differentiated N2a cells. Cells were treated with TM, TG, and BFA for 24 h, and the expression of all the NRs was determined by qRT–PCR using an array plate. (A) Pie chart depicting the number of NRs that found expression in N2a cells (transcripts having a Ct value 32 or less). (B) Heatmap illustrating the altered expression levels of NRs after treatment with TM, TG, and BFA relative to an untreated control. (C) Schematic representing the NRs, which are commonly and uniquely modulated (showing at least twofold change) in TM-, TG-, and BFA-induced ER stress conditions. (D) Average fold regulation in the expression of endocrine, adopted orphan, and orphan NRs. (E) Immunoblot analysis of NRs, which are commonly modulated in all three stress conditions. Data are the mean ± SD or representative of three independent experiments performed in triplicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus untreated control group by a two-tailed t test. The letters above the bar depict connecting letter reports representing the correlation of NR expression in the presence of TM, TG, and BFA. Bars not connected by similar letters are significantly different.

Nr1h4 and Thrb activation ameliorates TM-induced ER stress in differentiated N2a cells Nr1h4 is a bile acid–sensing NR that has a predominant role in the liver where it regulates triglyceride levels, cholesterol, bile acids, and glucose metabolism (Panzitt & Wagner, 2021). However, recent studies have shown its additional functional roles in different tissues and several disease conditions. There are few reports where activation of Nr1h4 has been shown to alleviate ER stress and hence provide protection in various pathological conditions such as diabetic tubulopathy and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and in liver injury caused by ER stress (Gai et al, 2017). Thyroid receptors belong to a class of endocrine receptors having cardinal roles in metabolism, and the development and dysregulation of these receptors has ramifications on human health (Torres-Manzo et al, 2018). Despite the availability of a large body of literature stating the importance of these two receptors in other tissues, little is known about their relevance in the brain. The common modulation, higher fold change, and unrecognized role of Nr1h4 and Thrb in the modulation of ER stress in neuronal cells instigated us to investigate their functional relevance. As the effect of ER stress inducers on the mRNA and protein expression of both the receptors was similar, we chose to use TM for induction of ER stress in all further experiments. To characterize their role in the modulation of ER stress, gain-of-function and loss-of-function experiments were done. Control or Nr1h4 knockdown N2a cells were treated with TM, either with or without GW4064, a pharmacological activator of Nr1h4. Similarly, we treated control and Thrb knockdown cells with TM in the presence or absence of T3 (ligand for Thrb). We then looked for the expression of several genes majorly involved in three arms of UPR pathways such as BiP, CHOP, spliced X-box binding protein 1 (sXBP1), activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4), and ATF6α. TM treatment increased the expression of all five ER stress response genes, whereas treatment with either GW4064 or T3 abrogated the TM-induced gene expression of BiP, CHOP, and ATF4 significantly (Fig 2A and B). GW4064 treatment did not affect the expression of sXBP1, whereas it abrogated TM-induced ATF6α expression (Fig 2A). On the contrary, treatment with T3 led to the reduced expression of sXBP1, whereas there was little to no effect on the expression of ATF6α (Fig 2B). The absence of either Nr1h4 or Thrb led to the induction of ER stress upon TM treatment, whereas treatment with their cognate ligands (GW4064 or T3) did not rescue the TM-induced stress (Fig 2A and B). Furthermore, to ascertain the individual effect of receptor–ligand pair, we treated Nr1h4 knockdown cells with T3 and Thrb knockdown cells with GW4064 in the presence of TM. There was down-regulation of BiP, CHOP, and ATF4 in either case. However, ATF6α was only modulated by GW4064, and sXBP1 only by T3 (Fig S2A). To scrutinize the effect of the combination of ligands on the ER stress genes, cells were treated with TM in the presence or absence of GW4064 and T3. We observed that the expression of BiP, CHOP, sXBP1, ATF4, and ATF6α was significantly down-regulated in combination treatment as compared to either ligand alone. However, the absence of both receptors failed to repress UPR genes (Fig 2C). We also looked for the expression of all these genes in the presence of individual ligands and in cells treated with the combination of ligands where no significant difference in gene expression was observed (Fig S2B). Figure 2. Nr1h4 and Thrb activation ameliorates TM-induced ER stress in differentiated N2a cells. (A, B, C) qRT–PCR analysis of ER stress genes in control and (A) Nr1h4 knockdown, (B) Thrb knockdown, or (C) Nr1h4 and Thrb double-knockdown differentiated N2a cells, treated with TM, in the presence or absence of GW4064 or T3 or both. (D, E, F) Immunoblot analysis of all the ER stress markers involved in three UPR pathways (IRE, PERK, and ATF6) in control and (D) Nr1h4 knockdown, (E) Thrb knockdown, or (F) Nr1h4 and Thrb double-knockdown differentiated N2a cells, treated with TM, in the presence or absence of GW4064 or T3 or both. Data are the mean ± SD or representative of three independent experiments performed in triplicates. *P <= 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus control group or as indicated by a two-tailed t test. Figure S2. Nr1h4 activation in Thrb knockdown background and Thrb activation in Nr1h4 knockdown background ameliorate TM-induced ER stress. (A) qRT–PCR analysis of ER stress genes in (A) Nr1h4 knockdown N2a cells, treated with TM, in the presence or absence of T3; (B) Thrb knockdown N2a cells, treated with TM, in the presence or absence of GW4064; and (C) N2a cells in the absence or presence of GW4064 or T3 or both. Data are the mean ± SD or representative of three independent experiments performed in triplicates. ***P < 0.001 versus control group; #P < 0.05, compared with TM by a two-tailed t test. To further verify the above results, the effect of activation of these receptors on UPR pathway proteins was investigated. We looked for the protein levels of p-IRE1α, IRE-1α, sXBP1, ATF6α, p-PERK, PERK, phosphor-eukaryotic initiation factor 2 alpha (p-eIF2α), eIF2α, ATF4, BiP, and CHOP in control, Nr1h4 knockdown, Thrb knockdown, and Nr1h4 and Thrb double-knockdown N2a cells. Consistent with mRNA data, similar results were obtained at protein levels (Fig 2D–F). GW4064 was able to ameliorate TM-induced ER stress by suppressing the p-eIF2α/ATF4/CHOP and ATF6α axis of UPR pathways (Fig 2D), whereas T3 is exerting its protective effect by impeding the p-eIF2α/ATF4/CHOP and IRE-1α/XBP1/sXBP1 axis (Fig 2E) in differentiated N2a cells. As a result, the GW4064 and T3 combination was more efficient in mitigating TM-induced ER stress as compared to treatment with either ligand alone (Fig 2F).

Treatment with Nr1h4 and Thrb agonists prevented differentiated N2a from ER stress–mediated cell death Elevated ER stress leads to cell death (Sano & Reed, 2013). We next sought to look for the effects of the combination of ligands on cell survival and death employing both 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5 diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) assay and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay. Treatment with TM leads to reduced cell viability (Fig 3A) and more LDH release (Fig 3B), which were rescued upon the addition of GW4064 or T3. Furthermore, an increase in cell viability (up to 85%) and a decrease in LDH release were noted when the cells were incubated with both ligands, indicating that TM-induced cytotoxicity could be remarkably attenuated by the combination of ligands (Fig 3A and B). To further discern their effects on ER stress–induced apoptosis, cells were treated with TM alone or in the presence of GW4064 or T3 or both for 24 h. Apoptosis was determined by an annexin-V/propidium iodide (PI) assay. Results revealed that the presence of TM significantly elevated the number of apoptotic cells, which was reduced upon individual ligand treatment as detected by flow cytometry analysis, whereas the presence of both the ligands further decreased the number of cells in apoptosis (Fig 3C). Furthermore, the expression of ER stress–related apoptotic proteins such as pro-apoptotic cleaved PARP and Bax and anti-apoptotic Bcl-2, Mcl-1, and pro-caspase-3 was detected by Western blot. We observed that pro-apoptotic protein levels were increased in the presence of TM, which were reduced in the presence of GW4064 or T3, whereas a significant reduction was observed in combination treatment (Fig 3D). Cleaved caspase-3 levels were detected by a fluorescent assay where similar results were obtained (Fig 3E). These findings substantiate the neuroprotective role of Nr1h4 and Thrb in ER stress–induced cell death. Figure 3. GW4064 and T3 treatment is protective in ER stress–mediated cell death. (A, B, C) Cells were treated with TM in the absence or presence of GW4064 or T3 or both for 24 h, and cell death was monitored by a (A) MTT assay, (B) LDH release assay, and (C) annexin-V and PI staining by flow cytometry. (D) Immunoblot analysis of pro-apoptotic (clv parp, Bax) and anti-apoptotic (Mcl-1, Bcl-2, pro-caspase-3) markers. (E) Cleaved caspase-3 was measured by a fluorescent assay. Data are the mean ± SD or representative of three independent experiments performed in triplicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, compared with control or as indicated; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, compared with TM by a two-tailed t test.

Nr1h4 and Thrb activation is protective in an in vitro PD model Emerging data suggest a plausible implication of ER stress in the pathogenesis of PD (Mou et al, 2020). MPP+, a dopaminergic neuron-specific neurotoxin that causes symptoms of PD, has been frequently used as a model for studying the pathways of cell death in PD (Hutter-Saunders et al, 2012). We first looked for the expression of Nr1h4 and Thrb upon MPP+ exposure where we found the increased expression of both these receptors at mRNA and protein levels (Fig 4A). We used a 500 μM MPP+ concentration as it is the lowest concentration that decreased the cell viability significantly as observed by us and reported by other groups (Mazzio & Soliman, 2012; Su et al, 2021; Mahmoudian Esfahani et al, 2023). Figure 4. Activation of Nr1h4 and Thrb by GW4064 and T3 prevents mitochondrial membrane depolarization and ROS production in an in vitro PD model. Differentiated N2a cells were treated with MPTP in the absence or presence of GW4064 or T3 or both for 24 h. (A) qRT–PCR and immunoblot analysis of Nr1h4 and Thrb in the presence of MPP+. (B) Immunoblot of ER stress markers BiP and CHOP. (C) Mitochondrial membrane potential was measured by flow cytometry using the fluorescent probe JC-1. (D) Total ROS levels were detected with the fluorescent probe, 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate, by flow cytometry. Data are the mean ± SD or representative of three independent experiments performed in triplicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, compared with control or as indicated; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, compared with MPP+ by a two-tailed t test. To elucidate the effect of MPP+ treatment on ER stress in differentiated N2a cells, we treated the cells with 500 μM MPP+ for 24 h along with either ligand alone or in combination. Ligand treatment attenuated the MPP+-induced increase in BiP and CHOP expression, whereas a significant reduction was observed in combination treatment. These results indicate that activation of Nr1h4 and Thrb is abrogating ER stress in an in vitro PD model (Fig 4B). Mitochondrial dysfunction is one of the hallmarks of PD (Helley et al, 2017). To scrutinize the role of mitochondria in MPP+-induced neuronal cell death, cells were treated with MPP+ to monitor mitochondrial membrane potential (Δψm). MPP+ treatment for 24 h caused dissipation of Δψm, as evidenced by a decrease in the red-to-green fluorescence ratio of JC-1, as compared to untreated controls. However, administration of either GW4064 or T3 attenuated MPP+-induced Δψm loss as indicated by an increase in fluorescence intensity. Simultaneous administration of both ligands abolished the effect of MPP+ on Δψm suggesting their neuroprotective relevance (Fig 4C). Exaggerated generation of ROS has been proposed to be a crucial mechanism underlying the cytotoxicity of MPP+ (Dias et al, 2013). We measured total ROS production using the fluorescent dye 2′, 7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (H 2 DCF-DA) by both flow cytometry (Fig 4D) and confocal imaging (Fig S3). ROS levels were markedly augmented in MPP+-exposed cells, whereas treatment with either GW4064 or T3 rescued these elevated levels, which were further decreased significantly in GW4064 and T3 combination treatment. Figure S3. GW4064 and T3 treatment reduced MPP+-induced ROS production. Total ROS levels were detected with the fluorescent probe, 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate, by confocal imaging. Data are representative of three independent experiments. These results demonstrate that the combination of GW4064 and T3 protected mitochondrial function and suppressed MPP+-induced ROS production in differentiated N2a cells.

Co-administration of GW4064 and T3 protected mice from MPTP intoxication To validate the in vitro findings, in an in vivo setting, we used the MPTP mouse model of PD. MPTP is extensively employed as a model for investigating the molecular and cellular mechanisms, as well as neuropathological events in PD (Mustapha & Mat Taib, 2021). Animals were divided into three groups: control group, MPTP group, and MPTP along with GW4064 and T3 group. A schematic representation of the MPTP mouse model of the PD experimental design is depicted in Fig 5A. We first measured the protein levels of BiP and CHOP (ER stress markers) in the striatum by immunoblotting, and we found that elevated levels were found in MPTP-treated mice as compared to control mice. BiP and CHOP were significantly reduced in the striatum of ligand-treated mice (Fig 5B). The rate-limiting enzyme tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) is known to produce dopamine in the brain of mice. We measured the amount of TH by Western blot (Fig 5B) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) (Fig 5C). A significant reduction in TH immunoreactivity was observed in the striatum of MPTP-treated animals as compared to the equivalent regions of control animals. Interestingly, there was an increase in TH expression and TH-positive neurons in the SNpc of animals that were subjected to GW4064 and T3 treatment. These data suggest that pretreatment of the combination of GW4064 and T3 in mice is protective not only in curtailing ER stress but also in safeguarding dopaminergic neurons from cell death. Figure 5. Treatment with GW4064 and T3 has neuroprotective effects in the MPTP mouse model of PD. (A) Schematic representation of the MPTP model experimental design. (B) Immunoblot of TH and ER stress markers (BiP and CHOP) in the striatum. (C) Immunohistochemical detection of TH in the striatum and the SNpc. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are representative of three independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, compared with control or as indicated by a two-tailed t test. Next, to determine the functional deficits caused by MPTP, we performed various behavioral tests such as open field test (OFT) for general locomotor activity, Morris water maze for cognitive decline, pole test, narrow beam walk, and rotarod for coordination, and an elevated plus maze for determining anxiety-related behavior. In OFT, the movement of mice in the open field was monitored using ANY-maze video tracking software. Various parameters such as the overall distance traveled, the number of entries, and the amount of time spent in the center zone during the 15-min test duration were recorded. MPTP intoxication caused a marked decrease in the number of entries and time spent in the center zone as compared to the control group indicating anxiety-like behavior. Also, MPTP-treated animals were less active and traveled smaller distances compared with animals that did not receive MPTP. Interestingly, GW4064 and T3 significantly improved MPTP-induced anxiety and hypolocomotion (Fig 6A). Figure 6. Behavioral analysis of the GW4064- and T3-administered MPTP mouse model of PD. (A) Open field test results of MPTP-treated mice. Track plots depicting the movement of mice in the open field test for 15 min using ANY-maze software. The number of entries in the center zone, time spent in the center zone, and total distance traveled in 15 min in an open field. (B) Pole test results where the total time to descend and T-turn time were recorded. (C) Rotarod test where latency to fall off the rotarod is depicted at different rotation speeds (5–20 rpm). (D) Wire hanging test to measure the grip strength. (E) Morris water maze tests where mice were analyzed for the escape latency during a 5-d training course. (F) In the probe tests, the track plot of the movement of mice for 90 s, the number of entries into the target zone, and the time spent in the target zone are depicted. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 15/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, compared with the control group or as indicated; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 for MPTP versus MPTP+GW4064+T3 group by one-way ANOVA followed by either the Tukey post hoc analysis (in cases of homogeneous variance) or Dunnett’s T3 test (for heterogeneous variance). Given that non-motor symptoms such as anxiety are frequently reported in PD patients, we performed an elevated plus-maze test (EPMT). MPTP treatment resulted in a considerable increase in the amount of time spent in the closed arms, as well as the frequency of entries into the closed arms, an effect that was not observed in control mice. In the ligand-treated group, the length of time and the number of entries into closed arms were reduced (Fig S4A). We next performed a pole test to monitor coordination. In the MPTP group, the overall time required by mice to reach the bottom of the pole and T-turn time were significantly prolonged to 18.1 and 4.40 s, respectively, compared with the control group, whereas in the ligand-treated group, they were shortened to 13.2 and 3.33 s, respectively (Fig 6B). Coordination was also monitored by a narrow beam walk test where mice injected with MPTP took longer time to traverse the beam with enhanced foot slip errors, which were reverted in the ligand-treated group (Fig S4B). We next performed a rotarod test where the foot movement of the mice was observed at different speeds. Compared with the poor performance of the MPTP group, the ligand-treated group had a longer time to fall off the rotating bar showing improved performance at all speeds (Fig 6C). To assess the neuromuscular strength, a wire hanging test was performed. While performing this test, animals were directed to grab the wire with their paws for 180 s or until they fell. It was observed that the ligand-treated group displayed better grip strength as compared to the MPTP group as evidenced by more latency to fall (Fig 6D). Figure S4. Anxiety and locomotor activity of MPTP-induced PD mouse model. (A) EPMT results where the number of entries into and time spent in open arms are depicted. (B) Narrow beam walk test results depicting the time taken to cross the beam and the number of foot slip errors. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (a total of 15 mice per group were used; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, compared with the control group or as indicated, by one-way ANOVA followed by the Tukey post hoc test). Furthermore, to examine the effect of GW4064 and T3 on cognitive impairment caused by MPTP, we performed the Morris water maze test. The escape latency was recorded as an index of spatial learning. The time taken by MPTP-injected mice to get to the hidden platform was comparatively longer than the control group. However, the beneficial effect of GW4064 and T3 on learning was noticed during the 5-d experimental period (Fig 6E). In the probe trial experiment, impaired memory deficits were observed in the MPTP group, spending much less time in the target quadrant and shorter platform crossing duration compared with the control group. The ligand-treated group reached levels of performance equal to those of the controls suggesting their ability to memorize the platform position (Fig 6F).