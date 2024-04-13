Final Instalment of the Skulduggery Trilogy, "Dream of Courage," by Author Paul Rushworth-Brown, Hits Shelves

Fans of Paul Rushworth-Brown's Skulduggery Trilogy rejoice as "Dream of Courage" launches today! Dive into the Rushworths' world of danger and dreams in Leeds.

The amount of detail brings the story to life. This is a novel, backed up by historical research, rather than history turned into a novel. This is an easy 5 Stars for me!”
— Stephenson Holt Author

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Australian author Paul Rushworth-Brown's gripping Skulduggery Trilogy can rejoice as the eagerly awaited conclusion, "Dream of Courage," is released. In this thrilling final chapter, readers are once again transported into the vivid world of Robert and John Rushworth as they navigate the bustling Briggate district of Leeds, chasing their dreams amidst looming danger.

"Dream of Courage" delves deeper into the lives of the Rushworth family, as they encounter the relentless pursuer, Jacob Wilding, whose presence casts a shadow over their every move. As they traverse through encounters with rough characters and hidden opportunities, tension escalates, keeping readers on the edge of their seats throughout the narrative.

In many ways, "Dream of Courage" stands as a culmination of Rushworth-Brown's experiences and growth as a writer. While each of his previous works, including the acclaimed "Skulduggery" and "Red Winter Journey," has carved its unique path, this final installment serves as a bridge between them, drawing upon lessons learned and skills honed along the way.

"Dream of Courage" promises to captivate readers with its compelling storyline, rich character development, and gripping suspense. Fans of the Skulduggery Trilogy are in for a treat as they embark on this thrilling literary journey with the Rushworth brothers one last time.

"Dream of Courage" is now available for purchase online and at all major bookstores.

About Paul Rushworth-Brown
Paul's novels are a testament to his authenticity and grit, woven with unexpected twists and turns that will leave readers breathless. With vivid narratives, he paints a realistic portrait of life in the 16th and 17th centuries, setting the stage for suspenseful, mysterious and thrilling tales tinged with romance. Notably, his novel 'Red Winter Journey' earned a prestigious nomination for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for fiction). The first novel "Skulduggery" has been translated into a number of languages including Hindi and Russian and has been labelled a cult classic (UK Post Observer) after being featured as a periodical in the prestigious Historical Times magazine in the US.

Paul Rushworth-Brown's literary prowess has taken him to the global stage. He has graced the screens and airwaves of ABC, BBC, and America Tonight with Kate Delaney. His regular appearances on the Witty Writers Show and the Neil Haley Show in the US have garnered acclaim. The US National Times lauds his ability to transport readers into the past with unmatched skill, creating atmospheric and thoughtful novels.

A 'Where History Meets Mystery' Thriller

About

Featuring novelist PAUL RUSHWORTH BROWN. ABOUT PAUL: Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England, in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and attending school in Toronto, Ontario, where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown, who moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties. Paul was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia and became a teacher in 2002. He became a writer in 2015 after his originally self-published novel 'Skulduggery' was picked up by Shawline Publishing. Paul's novels are authentic and gritty, with twists and turns the reader won't see coming. He paints a realistic image of how peasants would have lived in the 16th and 17th centuries. However, that is only the backdrop to suspenseful and mysterious stories with romantic tones. His novel 'Red Winter Journey' has been nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for fiction). His new novel 'Dream of Courage' will be released in November. Paul was recently featured in The Authors Porch magazine in the USA. He has been a guest on the ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney and regularly features on the Witty Writers Show in the USA. The US Times said, 'Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past, but Rushworth-Brown does this with great skill in his accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novels.'

