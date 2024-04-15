Award-Winning Author Diane Davies Writes Another Heartwarming Children’s Book
A picture book for kids aged 3-10 is in transit for every family reading timeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired teacher and children’s book author Diane Davies, best known for her enchanting stories that captivate little ones, delights to have her newest title “Willie the Covid Rescue Pup” in the works to be published this year. With her previous works, including the fascinating “Life in the Neck” series and the moving “Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer,” Davies has proven her talent for weaving heartfelt narratives that resonate with children and families alike.
“Willie the Covid Rescue Pup” takes readers on an inspiring journey filled with hope, resilience, and the extraordinary bond between humans and animals as the story beautifully captures the essence of love, compassion, and companionship.
Willy, a wiggly loveable pup who licks and flops his way into everyone’s hearts, brings so much joy and warmth at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. With each week of him growing beloved, Willie has his buts of being the goofy dog he is, nevertheless still adored, until an incident happens that makes Willie’s bond with his new family become even stronger—his new house becoming his forever home.
Davies draws inspiration from her experiences, living alongside her husband and her grandchildren with their loving parents next door. Surrounded by the natural beauty of St. Croix River, the author’s life is interwoven with the wonders she effortlessly brings to her stories. Two of her titles in the “Life in the Neck” series received various recognition from Book Excellence Awards, Mom’s Choice Awards, and Maincrest Media. “Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer” also earned Honoring Excellence from Mom’s Choice Awards 2022 and is a Finalist in the Book Excellence Awards.
With her trademark warmth and gentle storytelling style, Davies invites young readers and their families to look forward to Willie's heartwarming story of courage and community in “Willie the Covid Rescue Pup,” available soon. Get to know more about the delightful Diane Davies on her website at www.dianedavies.com.
