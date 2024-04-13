Wailua Bridge on southbound Kuhio Highway remains closed

Main, News Posted on Apr 12, 2024 in Highways News

Contraflow will not be set up Saturday, April 13. Contractors working to remove drill rig and debris.

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the closure of the Wailua River Bridge on southbound Kūhiō Highway (Route 56). HDOT closed the bridge early Friday, April 12 for safety, as a drill rig had fallen onto the railing and storm debris needs to be removed before it affects the structure. The bridge has been inspected and the drilling rig has not compromised its structural integrity.

HDOT anticipates reopening the Wailua River Bridge in time for the morning commute on Monday, April 15. The southbound bridge will remain closed throughout the weekend and there will be no Kūhiō Highway Contraflow on Saturday, April 13. Two-way traffic will continue to be routed on the northbound (makai) bridge.

The drill rig was being used for Wailua River Bridge Repairs and the contractor is working to remove the fallen rig. Another contractor is currently working to remove the storm debris and will continue working 24/7 throughout the weekend. The current estimate of the amount of debris that needs to be removed from under the bridge is 5,000 square yards.

After the bridge reopens Monday morning, additional nightly closures for debris removal are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 19 with the final closure of the week ending at 5 a.m. Friday, April 20.

HDOT will provide an update as work progresses over the weekend. Another round of heavy rain is forecast for Kauai Saturday night into Sunday. These weather conditions may impact the emergency repairs and debris removal.

###