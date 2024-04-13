New Haven Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5001512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/12/2024

STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Road

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2813 Morgan Horse Farm Road.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David K. Ricklefs

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 12, 2024, at approximately 1612 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision with injuries, located at 2813 Morgan Horse Farm Road, in the Town of Weybridge Vermont.

Preliminary investigation has shown that David K. Ricklefs of Middlebury Vermont was traveling northbound on Morgan Horse Farm Road when he lost control of his vehicle. Evidence indicated that Ricklefs crossed the centerline and traveled across the southbound lane and collided with a tree on the shoulder of the southbound lane. Ricklefs sustained critical/life threatening injuries from colliding with the tree, he was subsequently transported to UVM Hospital to receive treatment. Ricklefs later succumbed to his injuries.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded and assisted with investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information that could aid in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919. This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Rescue and the Weybridge Fire Department.

