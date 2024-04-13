New Haven Barracks/Fatal Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5001512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/12/2024
STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Road
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2813 Morgan Horse Farm Road.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David K. Ricklefs
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 12, 2024, at approximately 1612 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision with injuries, located at 2813 Morgan Horse Farm Road, in the Town of Weybridge Vermont.
Preliminary investigation has shown that David K. Ricklefs of Middlebury Vermont was traveling northbound on Morgan Horse Farm Road when he lost control of his vehicle. Evidence indicated that Ricklefs crossed the centerline and traveled across the southbound lane and collided with a tree on the shoulder of the southbound lane. Ricklefs sustained critical/life threatening injuries from colliding with the tree, he was subsequently transported to UVM Hospital to receive treatment. Ricklefs later succumbed to his injuries.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded and assisted with investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information that could aid in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919. This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Rescue and the Weybridge Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y N
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918