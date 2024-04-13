Earth Day celebrations focus on making our planet a priority

On April 22, Earth Day is celebrated across the country and in nearly 193 countries around the world.

Arizona State University will be part of that celebration.

The university has planned more than a week's worth of events on multiple campuses featuring food, walks, talks, an Earth Day music series and film screenings.

There will be everything from an Earth Day garage sale to a sustainable fashion show, with designs made with upcycling hacks, vintage fabrics and eco-friendly materials.

The Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, which is hosting many of the events, has scheduled a talk with Abrahm Lustgarten at 1 p.m. April 17 in the Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health. The investigative reporter will discuss his newly released book “On the Move: The Overheating Earth and Uprooting of America.”

“Earth Day is so important because it is an opportunity to bring people together to raise awareness of environmental challenges on local to global scales and celebrate the achievements of those making a difference in our community,” said Kennedy Gourdine, a third-year student pursuing a BA in sustainability.

Kennedy has been involved with Earth Day events throughout her time at ASU.

“These events are important because they are a type of informal learning,” Gourdine said. “I've learned so much about environmental challenges and initiatives through these events and I would love to give others that experience as well.”

Since solving the environmental problems of our planet will fall on future generations, the ASU Global Futures Earth Day celebration will present a panel titled “Perspective by Young Leaders” on April 22. The discussion will feature students and alumni who are already driving impactful change.

For students on ASU’s West Valley campus, an interactive eco-expo takes place on April 17, showcasing clubs that promote sustainability and teach students how to be the change and make a difference.

Since 1970, the world has united on April 22 to celebrate our planet and all that we must do to honor and protect it.

To that end, the Center for Biodiversity Outcomes is combining the Earth Day celebrations with its 10th anniversary milestone on April 26 — and saluting the center’s successes while shaping plans for the future.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to grow the Center for Biodiversity Outcomes at ASU over the past 10 years,” said Leah Gerber, founding director of the center and a professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society. “Our work has transformed the way the world values, manages and thinks about biodiversity.”

With nearly two dozen Earth Day events of every kind, people of varying interests are sure to find a way to get involved.

“Earth Day is the embodiment of the successes and struggles of those who aspire to improve the relationship between humans and the natural environment,” Gourdine said. “I encourage everyone to come celebrate Earth Day with us this year.”