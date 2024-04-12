MPD Seeks Suspects Who Have Placed Card Skimming Devices in Establishments

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who used card skimming devices in Establishments in the District.

In the below offenses, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, by an employee. MPD responded to the locations and seized the card skimmer as evidence.

On Monday March 25, 2024, at approximately 11:27 a.m., in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast. CCN: 24044826

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 11:13 a.m., in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 24048603

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 9:39 p.m., in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24053902

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., in the 4500 block of 40th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24053928

On Friday, April 12, 2024, at approximately 9:54 a.m., in the 1700 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. CCN: 240054703

MPD reminds the public to be mindful before making card transactions. Always:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched.

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable.

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it.

Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card.

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911.

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

