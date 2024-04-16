Rodeo Realty Reigns Supreme as L.A. Magazine Names 2024 Real Estate All-Stars

LOS ANGELES , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty, the premier luxury real estate brokerage, is delighted to announce that 31 exceptional agents have been recognized as Los Angeles Magazine's 2024 Real Estate All-Stars. This prestigious accolade honors the remarkable achievements of real estate professionals who have displayed exceptional sales expertise and contributed to the highest regional sales volumes throughout the year. Among these esteemed professionals, 27 individual agents and two agent teams have secured coveted positions on this prestigious list.

Featured prominently in Los Angeles Magazine, the comprehensive roster of Rodeo Realty's acclaimed agents emphasizes the agency's commitment to excellence and outstanding service. The publication commissioned a rigorous regional residential sales survey that led to the compilation of this exclusive list, highlighting the dedication, grace, and proficiency exhibited by each agent and team within the real estate industry.

"We are immensely proud of our agents for this well-deserved recognition as Los Angeles Magazine's Real Estate All-Stars," said Syd Leibovitch, Founder of Rodeo Realty. "Their accomplishments not only elevate their success but also set a new benchmark of excellence within our organization."

Rodeo Realty congratulates each of the honored agents for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence. Their dedication and proficiency continue to uphold Rodeo Realty's reputation as a leader in the real estate industry.

Below are the names of the Rodeo Realty agents honored as an All-Star:

1. Jordana Leigh

2. Jimmy Heckenberg

3. Team: Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad

4. Adi Livyatan

5. Team: Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz

6. David Salamanson

7. Desiree Zuckerman

8. Roger Perry

9. Todd Jones

10. Marly Tempel

11. James Respondek

12. Scott Goshorn

13. Jenna Kaye

14. Carol Wolfe

15. Darlene Hutton

16. Shane Nichols

17. Matthew Paul

18. Poupee Komenkul

19. Brandon Haft

20. Dana Frank

21. Jessica Felix

22. Lonnie Mintz

23. Dan Drantch

24. Carmen Mormino

25. Casey Gordon

26. Oren Ovadia

27. Ron Maman

28. Zizi Pak

29. Loni Wiener

Founded in 1986 by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty, the premier independent luxury real estate brokerage, boasts a robust network of over 1,000 licensed agents and brokers spread across 12 strategically located offices. With a strong foothold in Southern California, including luxury real estate sectors, Rodeo Realty consistently showcases its expertise through high-profile listings, including those of celebrities and multi-million dollar properties, which regularly garner attention from prominent television networks, online platforms, and publications.

Under the visionary leadership of Syd, Rodeo Realty has emerged as one of the nation's largest independent real estate companies, distinguished by its steadfast commitment to personalized service reminiscent of a trusted neighborhood REALTOR®. Headquartered in Beverly Hills and with a strong presence throughout Southern California, Rodeo Realty leverages its extensive resources to equip its agents with cutting-edge tools and technology, ensuring unparalleled service and delivering exceptional results for clients across the region.

For more information about Rodeo Realty and its exceptional team of agents, please visit https://www.rodeore.com/