Rodeo Realty Reigns Supreme as L.A. Magazine Names 2024 Real Estate All-Stars
LOS ANGELES , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty, the premier luxury real estate brokerage, is delighted to announce that 31 exceptional agents have been recognized as Los Angeles Magazine's 2024 Real Estate All-Stars. This prestigious accolade honors the remarkable achievements of real estate professionals who have displayed exceptional sales expertise and contributed to the highest regional sales volumes throughout the year. Among these esteemed professionals, 27 individual agents and two agent teams have secured coveted positions on this prestigious list.
Featured prominently in Los Angeles Magazine, the comprehensive roster of Rodeo Realty's acclaimed agents emphasizes the agency's commitment to excellence and outstanding service. The publication commissioned a rigorous regional residential sales survey that led to the compilation of this exclusive list, highlighting the dedication, grace, and proficiency exhibited by each agent and team within the real estate industry.
"We are immensely proud of our agents for this well-deserved recognition as Los Angeles Magazine's Real Estate All-Stars," said Syd Leibovitch, Founder of Rodeo Realty. "Their accomplishments not only elevate their success but also set a new benchmark of excellence within our organization."
Rodeo Realty congratulates each of the honored agents for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence. Their dedication and proficiency continue to uphold Rodeo Realty's reputation as a leader in the real estate industry.
Below are the names of the Rodeo Realty agents honored as an All-Star:
1. Jordana Leigh
2. Jimmy Heckenberg
3. Team: Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad
4. Adi Livyatan
5. Team: Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz
6. David Salamanson
7. Desiree Zuckerman
8. Roger Perry
9. Todd Jones
10. Marly Tempel
11. James Respondek
12. Scott Goshorn
13. Jenna Kaye
14. Carol Wolfe
15. Darlene Hutton
16. Shane Nichols
17. Matthew Paul
18. Poupee Komenkul
19. Brandon Haft
20. Dana Frank
21. Jessica Felix
22. Lonnie Mintz
23. Dan Drantch
24. Carmen Mormino
25. Casey Gordon
26. Oren Ovadia
27. Ron Maman
28. Zizi Pak
29. Loni Wiener
Founded in 1986 by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty, the premier independent luxury real estate brokerage, boasts a robust network of over 1,000 licensed agents and brokers spread across 12 strategically located offices. With a strong foothold in Southern California, including luxury real estate sectors, Rodeo Realty consistently showcases its expertise through high-profile listings, including those of celebrities and multi-million dollar properties, which regularly garner attention from prominent television networks, online platforms, and publications.
Under the visionary leadership of Syd, Rodeo Realty has emerged as one of the nation's largest independent real estate companies, distinguished by its steadfast commitment to personalized service reminiscent of a trusted neighborhood REALTOR®. Headquartered in Beverly Hills and with a strong presence throughout Southern California, Rodeo Realty leverages its extensive resources to equip its agents with cutting-edge tools and technology, ensuring unparalleled service and delivering exceptional results for clients across the region.
For more information about Rodeo Realty and its exceptional team of agents, please visit https://www.rodeore.com/
