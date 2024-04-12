Whitney Peyton starts a company, signs two major label artists, and embarks on a USA tour; all within the same month
Whitney Peyton has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the indie music scene.
I’ve always wanted to be part of a team of creatives that help each other out! Everyone on Alpha Howse brings years of acquired knowledge and skill. It just makes sense to put it all together.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Possessing a firecracker stage show and unorthodox style, not generally associated with hip-hop, Whitney Peyton has had an undeniable presence in the independent music scene for some time. Constantly representing for the underdogs with her 'DIY' mentality, she garnered several Billboard plaques, collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, written for a Grammy Award-winning album, and completed a number of national (and international) tours. Her accolades thus far prove that you don’t need a massive budget or major machine behind you to chase your dreams.
— Whitney Peyton
While maintaining her own music career, Peyton has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to expand her ventures by launching a new creative collective called 'Alpha Howse.' The name 'Alpha Howse' serves as a juxtaposition to her underdog moniker, aiming to showcase that one can find balance and craft their own destiny. Although today marks the hard launch of the company, Peyton initially established Alpha Howse back in 2020 as a platform for her own music when she transitioned back to being an independent artist.
The anti-label label maintained a low-key presence while experimenting with direct-to-fan release strategies on projects for notable artists such as Bag of Tricks Cat and Gina Fritz, both of which charted on Billboard. Alpha Howse has since evolved into a multifaceted company, offering project management, merchandise fulfillment, and distribution services. With confidence in its expansion, Whitney Peyton is excited to add two Major Label Juggernauts to the Alpha Howse roster. Phoenix OG Willy Northpole (of Disturbing Tha Peace / Def Jam) and Detroit native Astray (Shady Music Publishing / Universal Music Group) will each be releasing indie albums under the Alpha Howse umbrella after a long hiatus for both.
'It feels so good to be an independent artist again!' declares Astray. 'I’m not a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. I need to shine, I need to get my stuff off on stage, and I need the crowd reaction.'
Astray’s new album 'Made It Out Alive' is dropping on July 19, 2024.
Willy Northpole’s new album 'Broadway Theatre' is slated to release on August 16, 2024.
Both are available now for pre-order with limited edition merchandise on AlphaHowse.com
With the support of trusted collaborator/producer Bag of Tricks Cat and recent assistance from D Ellis of 'To The Top', this small team has shouldered the workload typically managed by a large staff at a major company. In addition to releasing music, Alpha Howse has embarked on several new in-house ventures, including a clothing line, an annual music festival named 'Howl-O-ween', the 'Frame of Rhyme' Podcast (hosted by KMRN), and a range of artist services such as beat sales, remote mixing, video production and editing (by D Ellis with D.Carter), and more.
As if all of that wasn’t enough, this news comes directly on the heels of Whitney Peyton releasing several new singles, as well as announcing an extensive nationwide tour with popular Rock Burlesque group, Little Miss Nasty. The unlikely combination of these wild women promises an unforgettable experience blending music with interactive and unapologetic performances. The 2024 Tour entitled 'Weapon of Choice' kicks off April 23rd and makes its way around the country, so don’t miss out when it hits a city near you!
Whitney Peyton and Little Miss Nasty - 2024 Tour:
*Apr 23 - Fresno, CA
*Apr 25 - Portland, OR
*Apr 26- Seattle, WA
*Apr 27 - Bellingham, WA
*Apr 28 - Post Falls, ID
*Apr 30 -Grand Junction, CO
*May 2 - Denver, CO
*May 3 - Colorado Springs, CO
*May 4 - Wichita, KS
*May 5 - Lincoln, NE
*May 7 - West Chicago, IL
*May 8 - Detroit, MI
*May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA
*May 10 - Mechanicsburg, PA
*May 11 - Rochester, NY
*May 12 - Cleveland, OH
*May 14 - Overland Park, KS
*May 15 - Tulsa, OK
*May 16 - Dallas, TX
*May 17 - Austin, TX
*May 18 - Houston, TX
*May 19 - San Angelo, TX
*May 21 - Phoenix, AZ
*May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT
*May 25 - Los Angeles, CA
*May 26 - San Francisco, CA
Whitney Peyton - Give It Gas