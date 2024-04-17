John Rosenfeld Studios Debuts New Website

Celebrate the launch of our new website!

Renowned Los Angeles acting school John Rosenfeld Studios is launching their new website and celebrating with special offers for actors at all levels.

All you can expect is what you put into it.” — John Rosenfeld

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the launch of their new website, renowned Los Angeles acting school John Rosenfeld Studios is sharing special spring offers for actors at all levels.

These specials include limited time offers on Group Consultations and Tool Shop with John Rosenfeld.

Group Consultations with John Rosenfeld are each capped at 6 students for maximum, personalized attention. In a group consultation, actors prepare 2-3 pages of material from TV or film (the JRS team will help with this part) and provide valuable tools which can be applied to auditions and casting.

In Tool Shop, a 3-week process-intensive class with John Rosenfeld Studios, actors will begin to develop a sophisticated and comprehensive understanding of all genres. Tool Shop actors can become expert storytellers, focusing on figuring out who they are, how they operate, and what acting tools best serve them. This intensive process provides an extraordinary foundation for an actor's development and a springboard for future opportunities.

About John Rosenfeld Studios:

John Rosenfeld has been a leader in the acting community for over 20 years. John Rosenfeld Studios helps students of all levels hone their acting skills to book jobs, find their unique voice, and become happy, working industry professionals. The JRS community is a supportive network of actors of all levels inspiring each other to achieve their acting goals.

Get to know JRS on Instagram and attend their upcoming Free Live Actor Summit on Wednesday, May 15th at 11am PT. Visit www.johnrosenfeld.com for more information or call John Rosenfeld Studios at (323) 656-1937.