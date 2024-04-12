Modified District Government Services for DC Emancipation Day

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, April 16, District Government will observe DC Emancipation Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON TUESDAY, APRIL 16



Access to Emergency Shelter

Most low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Tuesday, April 16. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full-capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday, 11 am - 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Tuesday, April 16.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) Community members experiencing mental wellness challenges or crises may call 988 anytime to connect with a trained counselor. The following resources are also open and available on Tuesday, April 16:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



DC Public Library (DCPL) The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm. One neighborhood library location in each Ward will be open from 9 am - 5 pm.: Mt. Pleasant Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, Petworth Library, Woodridge Library, Southwest Library, Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library, Anacostia Library. The libraries were selected based on their size and proximity to public transportation. The Library is also available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Tuesday, April 16. Collections will happen as normal on Monday, April 15 and then beginning Tuesday, trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Tuesday, April 16 will be serviced on Wednesday, April 17. Street cleaning and bulk trash removal also will be suspended on Tuesday, April 16.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Tuesday. It will be open on Wednesday, April 17, for normal residential drop-off.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Wednesday, April 17 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Tuesday, April 16, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Tuesday, April 16, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Wednesday, April 17.



All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule. DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON TUESDAY, APRIL 16



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Spring Break starting Monday, April 15 and reopen on Monday, April 22.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Tuesday, April 16. DPR facilities will return to normal operating hours on Wednesday, April 17.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Tuesday, April 16.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Tuesday, April 16.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Tuesday, April 16 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Tuesday, April 16. Regular business hours will resume on Wednesday, April 17.

Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Tuesday, April 16. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, February 19.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Tuesday, April 16.

The Department of Aging and Community Living will close all Senior Wellness Centers on Tuesday, April 16.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos