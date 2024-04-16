Charge Anywhere, LLC and Datecs Ltd. Partner to Transform the US Payment Ecosystem with Advanced Hardware Innovations
Charge Anywhere becomes the first U.S. distributor of global hardware manufacturer Datecs' payment terminals, mobile readers and unattended devices.
We have completed our first L3 processor certification of their hardware with our QuickSale® payments application on TSYS® Sierra platform for tap, chip and PIN transactions.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge Anywhere®, a leading provider of comprehensive payment technology solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Datecs Ltd.®, a global pioneer in payment hardware manufacturing, specializing in payment terminals, mobile readers and unattended devices. This alliance marks a significant milestone in the payments industry as Charge Anywhere becomes the first U.S. distributor of Datecs' payment hardware.
Mr. Paul Sabella, CEO of Charge Anywhere, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Datecs and bring their cutting-edge line of payment terminals, mobile readers and unattended solutions to the U.S. market. We have completed our first L3 processor certification of their hardware with our QuickSale® payments application on TSYS® Sierra platform for tap, chip and PIN transactions. Our mission is to offer innovative and secure payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our channel partners. Together with Datecs, we are poised to redefine the payments landscape in the United States with this alliance.”
Mr. William Nichols, President Americas for Datecs Ltd., echoed this sentiment, saying, "Joining forces with Charge Anywhere represents a pivotal step forward for Datecs as we expand our reach into the U.S. payments channel. We are confident that our advanced hardware solutions, combined with Charge Anywhere's expertise in point-to-point encryption, payment applications, payment gateway, processor certifications and key injections services deliver unparalleled benefits to ISOs, VARs, acquirers, and merchants alike across the country. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and the exciting opportunities this partnership will unlock."
The strategic partnership harnesses Charge Anywhere's leadership in the payments sector with an extensive distribution network, alongside Datecs' innovative payment hardware solutions, which are certified to the highest security standards. This collaboration will offer channel dealers access to a new realm of advanced payment solutions, characterized by enhanced security, extreme functionality, and optimum user-friendliness. The alliance not only signifies a shared commitment to innovation but also underscores both companies' dedication to empowering the payments channel with the most reliable and advanced payment hardware solutions available today.
About Charge Anywhere:
Charge Anywhere is a premier provider of payment processing and fintech solutions, specializing in secure, integrated payment products for businesses across the United States. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Charge Anywhere has been at the forefront of the payments industry, delivering advanced solutions that enhance transaction efficiency and security since 1998.
About Datecs Ltd.:
Datecs Ltd. is a global leader in the development of payment hardware technology and innovative payment solutions. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Datecs designs and manufactures a wide range of products that meet the highest international security standards, providing businesses worldwide with reliable and state-of-the-art payment systems.
Name: Mr. James Dugan
Title: Chief Financial Officer
Company: Charge Anywhere, LLC
Phone: 1-732-417-4447 x116
Email: jdugan@chargeanywhere.com
Website: https://chargeanywhere.com/
Contact Information:
Name: Ms. Elena Ilieva
Title: Director of Global Operations
Company: Datecs, Ltd.
Phone: +35 (92) 816 5550
Email: elena@datecs.bg
Website: https://datecs.bg/
