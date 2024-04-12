Five Reproductive Partners Medical Group Doctors Earn Dual Honors on 2024 Super Doctors and Top Doctors Lists
Dr. Andy Huang, Dr. Gayane Ambartsumyan, Dr. Carrie Wambach, Dr. Marli Amin, and Dr. Wendy Chang 2024 Super Doctors & 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctors
Celebrating Excellence: RPMG Physicians Recognized Among Nation's Elite Healthcare Professionals
Their dedication to providing exceptional care to our patients is truly commendable, and these accolades further solidify our position as leaders in reproductive medicine.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reproductive Partners Medical Group (RPMG) proudly announces the recognition of five esteemed fertility specialists in two prestigious publications: the 2024 Southern California Super Doctors list and the 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctors list. Dr. Andy Huang, Dr. Gayane Ambartsumyan, Dr. Carrie Wambach, Dr. Marli Amin, and Dr. Wendy Chang have been singled out for their exceptional dedication and expertise in reproductive medicine.
— Christina Westbrook
Inclusion in the prestigious Southern California Super Doctors list is a testament to the outstanding capabilities of these five specialists, who rank in the top 5% of doctors in Southern California. Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, they exemplify unparalleled proficiency in infertility care, ensuring personalized and compassionate treatment for every patient. This accolade reinforces RPMG's position among America's Top 30 Best Fertility Clinics and underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence in reproductive medicine.
Furthermore, the recognition by Castle Connolly Top Doctors highlights the exceptional clinical care and interpersonal skills embodied by RPMG Doctors. Castle Connolly Top Doctors are peer-nominated and thoroughly vetted by a physician-led research team, with only the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians receiving this esteemed designation.
Reproductive Partners Medical Group has four clinic offices serving the Los Angeles and Orange County area. For over 30 years, RPMG has united state-of-the-art technologies with compassion and support, helping individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals through services such as IVF, egg freezing, IUI, surrogacy, and other fertility treatments.
"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Huang, Dr. Ambartsumyan, Dr. Wambach, Dr. Amin, and Dr. Chang for their well-deserved recognition as Southern California Super Doctors and Castle Connolly Top Doctors," said Christina Westbrook, Chief Operating Officer at RPMG. "Their dedication to providing exceptional care to our patients is truly commendable, and these accolades further solidify our position as leaders in reproductive medicine."
About Reproductive Partners Medical Group
Reproductive Partners Medical Group, “RPMG”, has been nationally and internationally recognized as a pioneer and innovator in the field of infertility treatment for well over 30 years. The opportunity to teach and conduct research are significant functions of the practice. Reproductive Partners Medical Group continuously searches for important new developments within the fertility community to ensure that each patient’s personalized fertility treatment plan is a result of the most recent advancements in infertility research. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, the company upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. It has centers in Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Westminster, and Irvine.
For more information about Reproductive Partners Medical Group, please visit https://www.reproductivepartners.com/
Media Contact:
Mark Cabrera
Marketing Manager
(714) 702-3000
mcabrera@reproductivepartners.com
Mark Cabrera
Reproductive Partners Medical Group
+1 7147575350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube