New Women-Led Podcast Explores Political Topics Through Humor
“Point of Disorder” Drops Every Other Thursday
Most political pods are dominated by men. We want to draw awareness to the issues facing women. Real progress can be made when we can all look through that lens.”DETROIT, MI, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Detroit-based, women-led podcast is exploring modern political topics in the United States through humor. “Point of Disorder” is a joint podcast from The Guerilla Politic, a purpose-driven creative communications agency, and Distill Social, an independent non-profit media group, to champion progressive values and educate on political and cultural issues. The podcast drops new episodes dropping every other Thursday.
“In a time when fundamental human rights and democracy are under threat in the United States, ‘Point of Disorder’ aims to draw awareness to modern political issues through light-hearted banter,” said Adrienne Pickett, founder and CEO of The Guerilla Politic. “Our goal is to wade through the swamp of conflicting information to help educate our listeners so they can make informed decisions.”
“Point of Disorder” will feature conversation among Pickett and Distill Social co-founders Gina Keller and Julie Campbell-Bode, as well as occasional guests.
Campbell-Bode said Point of Disorder wants to make it easier for audiences to understand modern current events.
“Cultural awareness is important, but political conversations are often serious, confusing and sometimes downright boring,” she said. “Point of Disorder wants to make these issues more accessible and engaging through relatable conversation that is both informative and entertaining.”
Season one topics include:
The Hypocrisy of the Far Right
Abortion Access
The Immigration Debate
The Fight for Fair Wages
Point of Disorder is available at www.pointofdisorder.transistor.fm and all major podcast platforms.
Host Bios
Adrienne Pickett, Founder and CEO, The Guerilla Politic
Adrienne laid the foundation for The Guerrilla Politic as an artist, illustrator and creative director. A graduate of the University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design, she spent 15+ years of her career in art direction and design, branding products and creating content for some of the world’s biggest billion-dollar brands.
She recognized the need to help build a Democratic bench across Michigan and the country and set out to ensure historically underrepresented candidates up and down the ballot—including women, people of color, LGBTQ+, rural, and younger candidates had the help and resources they needed to win, ultimately creating The Guerrilla Politic.
Since founding The Guerrilla Politic, she’s helped over 135 candidates with their marketing and communications and aided dozens of progressive non-profits, and organizations so they too can achieve their goals and reach new audiences.
Gina Keller, Co-Founder and Digital Director, Distill Social
Gina Keller is a seasoned digital strategist and a pivotal figure in progressive digital organizing. With a robust track record spanning a decade, Gina has meticulously grown online progressive communities from the ground up to over a million members. Her expertise lies in harnessing the power of digital platforms using data, analytics and savvy to forge strong, engaged communities united by progressive values.
In the wake of the 2020 election, Gina turned her attention to Michigan, identifying a critical need for a robust, progressive digital infrastructure in the region. Recognizing the necessity to engage Millennial and Gen Z voters, Gina has strategically leveraged social media platforms to provide these digitally native generations with an accessible gateway into political involvement while also riling up the progressive and democratic base. Under her guidance, Distill Social has become Michigan's fastest-growing progressive media outlet, renowned for its high engagement rate and millions of monthly impressions.
Julie Campbell-Bode, Co-Founder and Director of Operations, Distill Social
Julie has 8 years’ experience in grassroots political organizing, having led and grown organizations including Michigan's largest women-led, volunteer-based grassroots group. Her ability to galvanize communities, mobilize volunteers, and orchestrate large-scale, impactful campaigns has solidified her reputation as a formidable force in grassroots movements.
She turned her hand to focusing on the online community acknowledging the power of social media in co-founding Distill Social. Julie's leadership not only reflects a deep understanding of traditional organizing principles but also an adaptive, forward-thinking approach to engaging the digital generations in meaningful political discourse and action.
About Point of Disorder
The "Point of Disorder" podcast bravely wades through the political swamp, armed with nothing but sharp wit and unshakable progressive ideals. It crafts a masterful blend of expert ramblings, semi-enlightening interviews, and just enough entertainment to keep audiences from switching to that other podcast. Point of Disorder serves up the truth with a side of sarcasm, to champion causes so progressive, they haven't even been thought of yet.
