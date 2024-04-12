When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 12, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 12, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Gluten Company Name: Feel Good Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels

Company Announcement

New York, New York (April 12, 2024) Feel Good Foods is voluntarily recalling its Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels. The products may contain undeclared gluten that may be present due to cross-contamination. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Gluten-Free Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels are distributed nationwide through national retailers. The recalled product can be found in the frozen section.

The recalled Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels with UPC 89903900283 and Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels with UPC 89903900286 are packaged in cardboard cartons labeled with ‘Feel Good Foods’ on the front panel and the bagel flavor listed below. The recall includes all Best By dates, ranging from 5/29/24 to 9/17/25 which is on the bottom of carton. Please see photos of carton labeling as product may contain two styles of labeling due to package re-design.

These products should be disposed of by those who have an allergy to or sensitivity to wheat or gluten. No other Feel Good Foods products are affected.

The recall was initiated after the company received one (1) consumer report of an adverse reaction to gluten. As a result of this incident, Feel Good Foods is immediately recalling the product and is implementing measures to prevent reoccurrence.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product and may visit their retailer for a full refund or dispose of the products. For those who have additional questions, please contact Feel Good Foods’ Customer Care Center via email at customer-service@feelgf.com or via phone at 1-800-638-8949. Feel Good Foods’ hours of operation are from 9:00AM to 5:00PM EST every day.

The brand’s number one priority is the health and wellbeing of its valued customers and product testing is frequently conducted as per the company’s stringent quality and safety protocols.

“Once we were made aware of trace amounts of gluten cross-contamination to Feel Good Foods’ Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, we contacted the FDA and took swift action to voluntarily recall the impacted product,” said Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods. “As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance. We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”

For media contact or comment, please contact Konnect Agency at fgf@konnectagency.com.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration.

