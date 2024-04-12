First Citizens Revs Up as Platinum Sponsor for RUSH Motorsport Event

First Citizens in Driver’s Seat for RUSH Motorsport Event

First Citizens Investment Services Ltd. proudly takes the driver’s seat as the Platinum Sponsor for the exhilarating RUSH Motorsport Event (RUSH), set to ignite the Eastern Caribbean’s motorsport scene on April 27th and 28th 2024, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

RUSH, a distinguished regional motorsport gathering, has carved a niche for itself by seamlessly intertwining the heart-pounding excitement of regional drag racing with a diverse array of motorsports. Held in collaboration with the St Vincent Motorsport Association and other regional Motorsport organizations, RUSH stands as a beacon of adrenaline-fueled entertainment, captivating enthusiasts and garnering acclaim throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

As the Eastern Caribbean’s vibrant motorsport culture continues to develop, First Citizens Investment Services eagerly positions itself as the Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming edition. This strategic alliance reflects the company’s commitment to supporting and aligning with dynamic events that resonate with the passion and energy of the communities it serves.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mrs. Norlann Gabriel, Head of Regional Operations at First Citizens Investment Services, emphasized the significance of supporting the continued development of motorsports in the Eastern Caribbean region, she stated, “Motorsports is not only a source of entertainment but also a catalyst for economic growth and talent cultivation. By investing in events like RUSH, we are not just endorsing thrilling competitions; we are also fostering an environment where local talent can thrive and where the region can gain recognition on a broader scale. We also see our sponsorship of RUSH as an opportunity to contribute to the vibrancy and cohesion of our communities while also promoting the spirit of competition and camaraderie.”

RUSH promises a thrilling display of speed, skill, and competition, with the fastest regional cars converging to vie for the prestigious championship trophy and a substantial cash prize. An added feature is that this year for the first time countries are competing against each other in a drag racing point system format. The event anticipates participation by teams from Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados. This regional convergence reinforces the event’s status as a unifying force in the Eastern Caribbean’s motorsport calendar.