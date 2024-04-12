Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE”. More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X, I nstagram and LinkedIn .

