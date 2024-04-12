Submit Release
TRIPPLE HONORED BY THE 28TH ANNUAL WEBBY AWARDS FOR INNOVATION IN APPS AND SOFTWARE

Tripple Honored For Innovation in Apps and Software by the 28th Annual Webby Awards

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripple, the world’s first social legacy application, was chosen today by the 28th Annual Webby Awards for an honoree award in the category of App and Software Innovation. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

“Honorees like Tripple are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”

Tripple’s award-winning software was engineered through a collaboration between Legac-E LLC, the legacy innovating parent company, and TechAhead, an industry leading app and website design company.

Tripple is revolutionizing the way individuals preserve and share their memories, ensuring they are cherished for generations to come. With Tripple, users can effortlessly capture and store photos, videos, audio recordings, journal entries, and other mementos in a secure Digital Legacy. This platform goes beyond mere storage; it enables users to create a lasting legacy for their families and loved ones by sharing life stories, thoughts, and memories. Furthermore, Tripple offers innovative features such as real-time memory sharing through live posts, scheduling future messages, and a unique rewards system that encourages charitable donations and active participation in community forums.

In addition to its memory preservation capabilities, Tripple addresses the critical need for digital and traditional will arrangements. Users can appoint a Next of Kin to manage their Tripple account and facilitate the distribution of their Digital Will, ensuring assets and memories are inherited according to their wishes. Tripple's inheritance feature allows users to assign specific assets and legacy memories to individuals, ensuring a seamless and secure distribution process. With its commitment to privacy and security, Tripple encrypts user details and content, providing peace of mind to users and their loved ones. Embracing the philosophy of "Time Ripple," Tripple encourages users to create meaningful connections, give back to the community through charitable works, and exchange knowledge and guidance within its Council of Elders platform.

Tripple is proud to announce this elite recognition as a 2024 Webby Honoree. The Tripple team remains committed to innovating and advancing digital legacy services today and into the future.

