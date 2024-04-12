Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,017 in the last 365 days.

Winchester Lake temporary F&G access closure

For maintenance reasons, the east Idaho Fish and Game access road and parking lot at Winchester Lake Dam will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic from Monday April 15 to April 25.  During this period, the east access road and parking lot will be rebuilt with a new compacted gravel surface.  Immediately after, surveys will occur in and around the dam to help us better understand where water is leaking.  While this survey is occurring (April 22 – 25), there will be buoys placed in the lake by the dam showing where boats should not go to ensure test equipment is not damaged and the survey is not interrupted.  Fish and Game apologizes for this short-term inconvenience; however, these operations will improve access and help devise a cost-effect strategy to improve the integrity of the dam.  For further information or concerns, contact Kevin Jones at the Clearwater Regional Office (208-799-5010).   

You just read:

Winchester Lake temporary F&G access closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more