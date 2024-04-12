Expanded adult day program supports Surrey seniors

CANADA, April 12 - Older adults and their caregivers will benefit from expanded adult day programming designed for South Asian seniors with 162 additional spaces per week as part of the Province’s continued investments in seniors’ care.

“Adult day programs help seniors age at home, while living independently within their communities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Our population is rapidly growing and aging in Surrey, and we know there’s a need for more seniors’ services. That’s why it is critically important for us to support the expansion of the Progressive Intercultural Society’s adult day program to ensure more seniors can access this service and enjoy an enriched quality of life by staying socially and physically engaged.”

The Progressive Intercultural Society’s (PICS) adult day program is funded by the Ministry of Health and contracted by Fraser Health. The provincial government will provide approximately $716,000 to increase the program’s capacity from 138 spaces per week to 300 spaces per week.

The added spaces at PICS will help meet strong demand in Surrey for adult day programs tailored for South Asian seniors, improve access to caregiver respite and reduce wait times. Adult day programs improve seniors’ health and well-being while preventing or delaying admission to long-term care or assisted-living residences.

“Surrey is one of our province’s most diverse and fast-growing communities, and I’m thrilled that more seniors will have access to the adult day program at PICS,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-term Care. “Seniors’ care is a top priority for our government. By focusing on seniors’ diversity, we are promoting a sense of belonging and ensuring that seniors receive the dignified and high-quality care they deserve.”

The Province is preparing for an aging population to ensure older adults can age actively and safely in their home communities. The Province has invested over $3.5 billion since 2018-19 to expand and improve quality care for seniors in B.C., including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Budget 2024 commits $354 million over three years to strengthen home- and community-care services for seniors, which will support seniors to age safely and comfortably in their homes, helping maximize their quality of life, dignity and independence.

Quotes:

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“In the last few years, many more people have chosen to make their homes in British Columbia, including in the wonderful community of Surrey, and the number of seniors in the community has grown as well. By expanding the adult day program spaces for South Asian seniors, we’re able to help them live their healthiest lives in the community they know. These additional spaces at PICS will make a real difference to our elders and their caregivers.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“The expansion of PICS’ adult day program is great news for Surrey seniors and their families. It actions our government’s commitment to making sure seniors have the supports they need to age with dignity in the community they know.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“Being socially and physically active is an important part of healthy aging. In partnership with Progressive Intercultural Society and the Province of B.C., we are creating more opportunities for seniors to engage with their peers in culturally meaningful ways, leading to better health and healthier communities.”

Satbir Singh Cheema, president and CEO, PICS –

“The expansion of the PICS adult day program is an opportunity for our seniors to remain active by sharing fun activities and form meaningful friendships. The program offers respite for families and caregivers in a social, caring and safe environment.”

