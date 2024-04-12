Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,021 in the last 365 days.

Hundreds gather to dedicate Shasta County courthouse

The new courthouse addresses many problems the county was encountering with the previous building including, overcrowding, accessibility, and security concerns. Justice Guerrero tells Action News Now that the courthouse is a reflection of the importance of access to justice in communities like Shasta County. She also said in her speech that this project was "one of the highest priority courthouse projects in the state". 

You just read:

Hundreds gather to dedicate Shasta County courthouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more