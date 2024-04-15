Apollo 11 Hand Controller from Historic Moon Mission Featured in Space and Aviation Auction

Apollo 11 Flown Rotational Hand Controller Awe-inspiring flown rotational attitude controller grip from the Apollo 11 Command Module 'Columbia.' Richard Gordon's 18K Gold Omega Speedmaster Professional 1969 Apollo 11 Commemorative Watch

RR Auction Announces Spectacular Spring Space Exploration Sale Featuring Apollo 11 Artifacts and More.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RR Auction, a leader in historical autographs and artifacts, announces the Spring Space Exploration Auction set to run from March 25 to April 25. The auction features nearly 400 exceptional lots, including flown material, astronaut autographs, Apollo hardware, and other space exploration rarities.

A highlight of the auction is the historic rotational hand controller grip flown on Apollo 11. This critical piece, used in the 'Columbia' Command Module, was instrumental for Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins in executing crucial maneuvers during their historic mission. The grip bears its part number and retains its original North American Rockwell Temporary Parts Removal Tag, underscoring its authenticity and historical significance.

There has been considerable discussion about which hand controllers were used by specific astronauts. Yet, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins—would have had access to this controller grip during different stages of the Apollo 11 mission, depending on the mission stage and seating arrangement.

Notably, this control handle is one of only three tangible pieces of hardware known to exist in private hands that were used to fly the Apollo 11 spacecraft—the other rotational attitude controller grip, and the translational hand controller grip, were all retained by NASA Production Control Engineer William R. Whipkey and subsequently sold at auction. Besides these grips and an exterior EVA handle, there are no other known pieces of critical Apollo 11 hardware in public hands.

Bobby Livingston, Executive Vice President at RR Auction, states, "Not only does this artifact represent a significant milestone in space exploration, but it also serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of the astronauts who participated in the historic Apollo 11 mission."

Another remarkable piece is the iconic 18K gold Omega Speedmaster Pro presented to astronaut Richard Gordon of Apollo 12. This luxurious timepiece, marking significant human space exploration achievements, was given at a special gala dinner in 1969. Part of an exclusive series known as the 'Tribute to Astronauts', this watch is one of only 26 crafted by Omega, each engraved with a unique number, the astronaut's name, missions, and a commemorative quote. The significance of these Apollo-era watches cannot be overstated, with only 26 astronauts receiving this prestigious commemorative timepiece. Notably, this auction follows the remarkable sale of Wally Schirra's gold Speedmaster, which fetched nearly $2 million in October 2022, cementing its status as the most expensive Speedmaster Pro ever sold.

The auction also showcases an early generation Apollo Command Module Block II Display and Keyboard (DSKY) unit, a Grumman-built Apollo Lunar Module hatch door, and a rare Soviet Strizh space suit from the Buran project.

In addition to these featured lots, the auction includes a diverse array of significant items such as flown flags, rare NASA manuals, and sought-after moonwalker autographs, making it an essential event for collectors of space memorabilia. For further details, visit www.rrauction.com.